Today’s matches, table, schedule and results

07/01/2021 at 09:32 CEST
Wimbledon 2021 faces today Thursday, July 1, after some chaotic days due to rain suspensions, a new day in which it is expected that the matches that close the second day of the Grand Slam0 can be completed.
Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios, Ashleigh Barty, Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will be some of the figures that come into play today in search of a place in the third round.
Game on. # Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DLSWBr8Fj2
– Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021
On behalf of Spain, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista, Sara Sorribes and Pedro Martínez jump into the ring to get their ticket.
WHERE TO SEE WIMBLEDON ON TV?
You can follow all the matches live, in Spain, through the Movistar Plus platform. Your channels Movistar Sports (dial 53), Movistar Tennis (dial 54) and #Go (dial 8) broadcast the matches of the day. Also, since SPORT We offer you complete coverage with the results of the matches and the reactions of the protagonists.
TIMETABLE AND GAMES TODAY IN WIMBLEDON
Central Court
From 2:30 p.m.
Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova
Then
Elena Vesnina vs Coco Gauff
Then
Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet
Track 1
From 2:00 p.m.
Alex Bolt vs Cameron Norrie
Then
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev
Then
Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Clue 2
From 12: 00h
Tennys Sandgren vs Alexander Zverev
Then
Elina Svitolina vs Magda Linette
Then
Angelique Kerber vs Sara Sorribes
Track 3
From 12: 00h
Andrea Petkovic vs Barbora Krejcikova
Then
Matteo Berrettini vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
About 4pm
Gianluca Mager vs Nick Kyrgios
Track 14
14: 00h
Pedro Martinez vs Gael Monfils
Track 15
Not before 1:30 p.m.
Roberto Bautista vs Miomir Kecmanovic (6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (3) and 3-2 for the Spanish before suspension)
Track 17
From 12: 00h
Yulia Putintseva vs Paula Badosa