Today’s matches, table, schedule and results

07/01/2021 at 09:32 CEST

Wimbledon 2021 faces today Thursday, July 1, after some chaotic days due to rain suspensions, a new day in which it is expected that the matches that close the second day of the Grand Slam0 can be completed.

Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios, Ashleigh Barty, Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will be some of the figures that come into play today in search of a place in the third round.

On behalf of Spain, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista, Sara Sorribes and Pedro Martínez jump into the ring to get their ticket.

WHERE TO SEE WIMBLEDON ON TV?

You can follow all the matches live, in Spain, through the Movistar Plus platform. Your channels Movistar Sports (dial 53), Movistar Tennis (dial 54) and #Go (dial 8) broadcast the matches of the day. Also, since SPORT We offer you complete coverage with the results of the matches and the reactions of the protagonists.

TIMETABLE AND GAMES TODAY IN WIMBLEDON

Central Court

From 2:30 p.m.

Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova

Then

Elena Vesnina vs Coco Gauff

Then

Roger Federer vs Richard Gasquet

Track 1

From 2:00 p.m.

Alex Bolt vs Cameron Norrie

Then

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev

Then

Victoria Azarenka vs Sorana Cirstea

Clue 2

From 12: 00h

Tennys Sandgren vs Alexander Zverev

Then

Elina Svitolina vs Magda Linette

Then

Angelique Kerber vs Sara Sorribes

Track 3

From 12: 00h

Andrea Petkovic vs Barbora Krejcikova

Then

Matteo Berrettini vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

About 4pm

Gianluca Mager vs Nick Kyrgios

Track 14

14: 00h

Pedro Martinez vs Gael Monfils

Track 15

Not before 1:30 p.m.

Roberto Bautista vs Miomir Kecmanovic (6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (3) and 3-2 for the Spanish before suspension)

Track 17

From 12: 00h

Yulia Putintseva vs Paula Badosa