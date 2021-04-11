Today’s matches Saturday, April 10; Liga MX, La Liga, Premier League and more

The soccer activity continues with the Saturday day where there will be unmissable matches of the MX League corresponding to Day 14 of the MX League, in addition to the most important match of the Spanish League, the Spanish Classic, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona.

Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 starts its Saturday activity with the Atlas receiving the Club León at the Jalisco Stadium at 5:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signs of Afizzizados.

Next, the tournament leader, Cruz Azul, will receive the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Azteca Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the TUDN and Channel 5 signals.

To close, Los Tigres de la UANL will host the Águilas del América at the Volcán Stadium at 9:05 p.m. (Central Time), a game that you can follow through the Afizzizados signs.

Liga MX 17:00 Atlas Club León Affiliate 19:00 Cruz Azul Chivas Guadalajara TUDN Affiliate Channel 5 21:05 Tigres UANL América TUDN Affiliate Channel 5 La Liga 07:00 Getafe Cádiz CF SKY Sports (504-546) 09:15 Athletic Club Alavés SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Eibar Levante SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Real Madrid FC Barcelona SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 06:30 Manchester City Leeds Utd SKY Sports (504-546) 09 : 00 Liverpool Aston Villa SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Crystal Palace Chelsea SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 08:00 Spezia Calcio Crotone ESPN Play 11:00 Parma AC Milan ESPN ESPN Play 13:45 Udinese Torino Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN Play Bundesliga 08:30 FC Bayern Union BerlinFOX Sports SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Eintracht Frankfurt VfL Wolfsburg SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Werder Bremen RB Leipzig SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Hertha Berlin Borussia M’gladbach SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Stuttgart Borussia Dortmund SKY Sports (504-546) Amis Female toso 12:00 Mexico Slovakia TUDN Argentine League Cup 12:00 Godoy Cruz Arsenal SarandíFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 14:15 LP Students Aldosivi Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 16:30 Defense and Justice CórdobaFanatiz workshops (7-day trial days FREE) 19:00 Racing Avellaneda Independiente Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) France Ligue 1 10:00 Strasbourg Alsace PSG TV5 Monde ESPN Play 14:00 Montpellier O. Marseille ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 00:05 Newcastle Jets Melbourne Victory My Football YouTube 02:05 Sydney FC Melbourne City My Football YouTube 04:10 Adelaide Utd. Western Sydney My Football YouTube Colombian League 15:30 Medellín Alianza Petrolera Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) RCN Nuestra Tele 17:40 Jaguares FC América de Cali Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) RCN Nuestra Tele 20:00 Deportivo Cali Atlético Nacional Fanatiz ( Trial 7 days FREE) RCN Our Polish TV League 08:00 Pogoń Szczecin Wisla Plock Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Warta Poznań Stal Mielec Ekstraklasa.tv 13:00 Slask Wroclaw Lechia Gdansk Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 12:00 Tondela FC Porto GolTV Play 14:30 Paços Ferreira Benfica GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 19:00 Real Estelí Juventus FC Sports Flick 20:00 Real Madriz FC Managua FC Sports Flick 20:00 CD Junior Walter Ferretti Sports Flick Liga Pro Ecuador 14:30 Macará October 9 GolTV Play 17:00 Emelec LDU Quito GolTV Play Liga Promerica 17:00 Limón FC Sporting FC FUTV 21:00 Saprissa Pérez Zeledón FUTV Preferential Cadet 05:00 FC Barcelona Academy Calafell Barça TV + Premier Russian League 06:00 FC Khimki FC Tambov R ussian Premier League YouTube 08:30 FK Ufa Akhmat Grozni Russian Premier League YouTube 11:00 Rubin Kazan Russian Premier League YouTube Scottish Premiership 09:00 Hamilton Dundee United ESPN Play

