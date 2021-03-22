Today’s matches LIVE Monday March 22, 2021 | AGENDA | Professional League Cup, Betplay League, First National and more

Leave a CommentToday’s matches LIVE Monday March 22, 2021 | AGENDA | Professional League Cup, Betplay League, First National and moreFootball

As every day, in Bolavip we show you the agenda with all the league matches and cups of Argentina, Colombia, Chile, England, Spain, Italy,Y Mexico, as well as international friendlies and qualifiers from each continent.

A Monday, March 15, is coming with great football matches, with action in the most important competitions such as the Professional League Cup, The Premier League, Serie A in Italy, LaLiga in Spain, Liga MX and much more

Professional League Cup | Argentina

Arsenal vs. Platense | Matchday 6
19:00 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
18:00 COME, BOL
17:00 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
16:00 CDMX

Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors | Matchday 6
21:15 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
20:15 COME, BOL
19:15 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
18:15 CDMX

First National | Argentina

Atlanta vs. Chicago | Matchday 2
15:35 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
14:35 COME, BOL
13:35 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
12:35 CDMX

Independiente Rivadavia vs. San Telmo | Matchday 2
17:00 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
16:00 COME, BOL
15:00 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
14:00 CDMX

Tiger vs. Riestra | Matchday 2
21:10 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
20:10 COME, BOL
19:10 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
18:10 CDMX

Betplay League | Colombia

Patriots vs. Equity | Matchday 13
20:05 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
19:05 COME, BOL
18:05 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
17:05 CDMX

Petroleum Alliance vs. Bucaramanga | Matchday 13
22:10 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA
21:10 COME, BOL
20:10 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)
19:10 CDMX