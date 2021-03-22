Today’s matches LIVE Monday March 22, 2021 | AGENDA | Professional League Cup, Betplay League, First National and more

As every day, in Bolavip we show you the agenda with all the league matches and cups of Argentina, Colombia, Chile, England, Spain, Italy,Y Mexico, as well as international friendlies and qualifiers from each continent.

A Monday, March 15, is coming with great football matches, with action in the most important competitions such as the Professional League Cup, The Premier League, Serie A in Italy, LaLiga in Spain, Liga MX and much more

Professional League Cup | Argentina

Arsenal vs. Platense | Matchday 6

19:00 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

18:00 COME, BOL

17:00 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

16:00 CDMX

Racing vs. Argentinos Juniors | Matchday 6

21:15 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

20:15 COME, BOL

19:15 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

18:15 CDMX

First National | Argentina

Atlanta vs. Chicago | Matchday 2

15:35 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

14:35 COME, BOL

13:35 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

12:35 CDMX

Independiente Rivadavia vs. San Telmo | Matchday 2

17:00 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

16:00 COME, BOL

15:00 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

14:00 CDMX

Tiger vs. Riestra | Matchday 2

21:10 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

20:10 COME, BOL

19:10 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

18:10 CDMX

Betplay League | Colombia

Patriots vs. Equity | Matchday 13

20:05 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

19:05 COME, BOL

18:05 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

17:05 CDMX

Petroleum Alliance vs. Bucaramanga | Matchday 13

22:10 ARG, CHL, URU, PAR, BRA

21:10 COME, BOL

20:10 COL, PER, ECU, USA (ET)

19:10 CDMX