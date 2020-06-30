It is difficult not to realize that social networks occupy a place of great relevance for people, especially in these times where isolation has led users to invest more time than they already allocated prior to the arrival of the pandemic. For brands, without a doubt, they have also established themselves as great allies because they allow them to establish more direct communication with consumers, however, the relationship they have with them is complicated at the moment, especially with Facebook after the arrival of a boycott that More and more companies are added as long as the platform does not implement changes in its policies against hate speech. Not having campaigns on these channels can undoubtedly be an important impact for all the entities involved, on the one hand, brands limit their reach and the fulfillment of marketing objectives, while social networks fail to receive resources from their main sources of income.

In the midst of all the above, there are the billions of social network users who can be understood as a potential for brands and networks, therefore, to have a better understanding of their relevance, in the graph of this day we take a look at How is the panorama of social platforms in terms of the number of people who use them?

As can be seen in the graph with data from the DataRaportal Global Statshot, Facebook has managed to remain the main benchmark in the sector, reaching already 2.4 billion monthly active users. Behind this network created by Mark Zuckerberg is YouTube, belonging to Google, this along with WhatsApp (also from Facebook Inc.) is placed in the 2 billion monthly active users currently.

Later, revealing its magnitude, there is another Facebook Inc. platform, in this case it is Messenger due to the 1.3 billion active users that it manages to gather month by month.

Regarding this, the list shows how the land is divided mainly between the platforms of the firm based in Menlo Park, California and those of Tencent, a firm of Chinese origin that has WeChat, QQ, Qzone and Sina Weibo.

Now, returning to the topic of the scope that social platforms currently have, they reveal what is at stake if the demands of brands as well as those of consumers are not met. In the particular case of Facebook, it is a scenario that little by little begins to damage its numbers while it may even leave the way open for its competitors. Just take a look at TikTok and the important advance that it already registers, it is only 200 million users away from Instagram and it has already presented its business platform so that brands can begin to take better advantage of it.

