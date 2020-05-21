Do you want to know what the stars of the Zodiac have in your horoscope for today? If so, then don’t stop looking for what your sign says next.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

The Universe was in charge of putting a difficult task on your path, you know that you are capable of accomplishing it. You must trust yourself more than ever, connect your body, mind and spirit.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Today you will have extra time from which you can take advantage. Strengthen your family ties, they will give you the encouragement you need to believe even more in you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Your partner and close ones are very happy that you are part of their lives. Everything you set out to do, because you don’t allow yourself to give up.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

People take advantage of you and forgiving with your heart makes you magical, but you must also learn to say no and listen more to your instinct.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

You are smiling at life and she is smiling at you no matter the obstacles or the bad times. An unexpected gift will come if you learn to appreciate it will be infinite.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

You are beginning to discover new capabilities and you are not bad at all. That gives you the autonomy to do whatever you set your mind to.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Always so happy, even if life makes it difficult for you, you send love and peace to the world and the Universe thanks you. You will be rewarded for your acts of love.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Do not allow yourself to suffer for someone who is not worth it, everything happens for something and today is the time to move on. You will fulfill everything you propose if you work on it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You are beginning to listen more to yourself than to the rest and it is normal that you are wrong sometimes. You are the light that illuminates everything around you.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

You are the root that sustains your family and that may be causing you concern. If something gets complicated, look for more possibilities of resolution and don’t limit yourself.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

When you fall in love, you just want them not to limit your dreams or your aspirations, you live it intensely and you are passionate about it. The perfect company must be a perfect complement.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

You are weak, but still never allow yourself to fall. You have decided to start being impeccable with your words because you have realized how much they weigh and are worth.

