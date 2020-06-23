Just as it happens in the social field, in the world of sports it is possible to highlight that racism is also a problem, especially in professional leagues such as football in Europe, given the number of athletes of African origin or other continents who play there . Over the years, we have witnessed various manifestations of this type of intolerance that have given us something to talk about in the media, as they have been portrayed right there, for example, one of the moments of greatest controversy occurred a few years ago when the Brazilian player Dani Alves threw a banana at him in the middle of the Barcelona game against Villarreal, as a sign that they considered him a kind of monkey due to his origins. However, it was until a few months ago that an initiative emerged to address this problem more seriously, at least in the case of LaLiga, the first division of soccer in Spain, it is a campaign that is called « Today’s Heroes ”, Which was developed by the agency DDB Spain and we will see on this day.

Today’s Heroes: Messages from the Present Exist from the Past

The emergence of this campaign occurs in the context where it is understood that LaLiga is the most important soccer competition in the world, for which it has world-class figures who are black. However, this has not been an impediment for racist comments against these players to be generated day after day on spaces such as Twitter. This fact is what has led LaLiga, UEFA and all the major sports organizations to undertake the fight against such demonstrations.

And it is particularly in sports where most of the racist comments are made, being particularly hostile and aggressive in the field of soccer. To address the issue and report it with a good impact, the idea selected for the « Heroes of Today » campaign was one that decided to turn hate messages into a script for branded content that was featured as a film set in Nazi Germany.

As seen in the video, the publicity piece for « Today’s Heroes » created by the DDB agency focuses on the journey of an African-American athlete who circulates through the streets of Berlin during the 1936 Olympics. During his visit to different places express all kinds of racist comments to him, such as « you should return to Africa » ​​or « blacks are destroying sports » due to the color of their skin, even by children, while he takes them with a serious face understanding that they are discriminating against him .

The scenes can be understood in the proper context by what Nazi Germany represents, until what is mentioned at the beginning stands out, the messages that the public can hear and that the participants of this short film emit are actually tweets published recently. This is how it is understood that the purpose of the brand content presented is to denounce the racist behavior of the users, which generally goes unnoticed or free from any punishment in spaces such as social networks.

To better understand the magnitude of the problem to which the “Heroes of Today” campaign denounces, the entities involved highlight that more than 2 million racist publications were published in just one year on the Twitter platform. In addition, they point out that 2 out of 3 black and female athletes declare that they have experienced racism and 85 percent of fans admit that they have read or heard this type of comment. Racism on social media has become so widespread that users seem immune to these views that they should not be tolerated.

With this in mind, the campaign seeks to impact people about this problem using a different strategy, one based on entertaining content that reflects behavior and uses messages from the present to see how they look good in a setting from the past. With this, a reflection can be generated on how some of the comments may go unnoticed and be seen in a context of the past that was undoubtedly very dark for humanity, this in relation to Nazi ideology.

Going into more details regarding the almost 3-minute piece created for « Today’s Heroes », the campaign targeted the Twitter community as well as society in general and also had the support of brands such as Iberia, Clínica Baviera, Correos de España, 11811 and Telepizza

In a matter of results, this brand content managed to obtain 121 million impacts, it was broadcast entirely as a news item in 6 of the 6 national television networks in Spain, with LaLiga as the brand leading the project. He also managed to generate 2.45 million euros in earned media, while in the racism section he managed to suppress the comments at least during the weekend that followed the launch of the campaign in Spain.

The campaign also launched the launch of the Los Héroes de Hoy platform, which essentially brings together a group of brands (those mentioned above) to end any type of discrimination and intolerance.

In terms of recognition, this campaign managed to win at least 11 in the last edition of Cannes Lions. Of these, the most notable were a gold lion in the Entertainment Lions For Sport – Film category, a silver in the Diversity & Inclusion in Sport categories, and two more in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image.

Campaign Credits

Client: The league

Campaign name: Heroes of today

Agency: DDB Spain

Production: THE OMS / Garlic TV / El Ranchito

