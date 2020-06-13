21:38: We will have to see if the five changes are detrimental to Barcelona. “They can be a problem because, since it has to be done three times, you have to make some double decision. It is something that can be beneficial, but also harmful. All arguments are valid. It is a new situation, which we will see how it decants. We will see if it is beneficial or harmful for football, « Quique Setién said recently.

21:35: If Barcelona wins Mallorca they will be placed 5 points from Real Madrid waiting for what the white team will do against Eibar tomorrow.

21:32: As Quique Setién had yesterday, Umtiti was not one hundred percent to play today’s clash. For that reason Araújo He is the starter at the center of Barcelona’s back row.

21:25: The game that was at stake, the one that faced Leganes with the Real Valladolid has finished 1-2. Enes Ünal and Rubén Alcaraz scored for the visitors, Óscar Rodríguez recalled a penalty.

21:20: The one that will be the owner is Kubo, who last summer could have returned to Barcelona but ended up opting for Real Madrid’s proposal.

21:18: Luis Suárez, recovered from his injury, will wait for an opportunity from the bench.

21: 02: Real Mallorca bench: Parera, Señé, Campos, Abdón, Lago Júnior, Baba, Gámez, Salibur, Trajkovski, Chavarría, Sedlar and Febas.

21:02: Barcelona’s official line-up to face Real Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium will be: Queen; Pozo, Valjent, Raíllo, Sastre; Dani Rodríguez, Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Kubo; Cucho and Budimir.

21:01: Barcelona bench: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Semedo, Júnior, Umtiti, Monchu, Rakitic, Vidal, Riqui Puig, Collado, Luis Suárez and Ansu Fati.

21:01: Barcelona’s official line-up to face Real Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium will be: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Braithwaite and Griezmann.

21:00: Goodnight! The Barcelona returns to the League, a competition in which he leads the Real Madrid by two points, against Mallorca. He will do it in Son Moix, a stadium where the white team left three points in the first leg, at 22:00 hours.

The clash between the Balearic team and Barcelona will be marked by the clash between Vicente Moreno and Leo Messi. « Messi told me he was going to put seven. I was saying to Luis Suárez, these have to get seven. In fact my players told me that the culprit of the defeat had been me because I had angered Leo. He is the best in the world, look at the character he has ”, acknowledged the Real Mallorca coach when questioned about it.

The match will also be marked by the possible return of Luis Suarez after his injury, although he must wait for his opportunity on the bench. The one that will start is Kubo, who last summer said no to Barcelona to sign with him Real Madrid.