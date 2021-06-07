06/07/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

French footballer Kylian Mbappé explained this Monday in a videoconference conversation with the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, currently on the International Space Station (ISS), that today’s football “leaves nothing to chance” and relies increasingly on data analysis.

It was UEFA who organized a small colloquium between the two as a promotional event for Euro 2021, which begins this Friday with Turkey-Italy in Rome.

Their two respective careers, the player said, have similarities: Behind the success “there is a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice and the luck of finding the right people at the right time”.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker added that sometimes, even working hard, the dreams that one pursues are not achieved and it is necessary to “talk more about these cases” because there are many people who have put a lot of effort into it and that , “unfortunately, they have not achieved their goal.”

Pesquet asked him the role of science and data in soccer, and he replied that their role is “ubiquitous.”

“You can individualize our work based on our tests, our results, to see how much progress we can make in a season. There is also monitoring of nutrition and sleep. Today’s football leaves nothing to chance”, He said.

Pesquet and Mbappé, currently concentrated in Enghien-les-Bains with his national team, talked for 20 minutes and both asked each other curious questions: “What is it like to be in space?”, The footballer asked the astronaut.

“Well, there are many sensations. At first, at launch, it’s like being on a roller coaster but with 10,000 times more power. And then, suddenly, calm comes. You can float, fly, lift heavy objects … a bit like you’re in a dream, “said Pesquet.

Mbappé did not get out of his astonishment: “It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” he repeated several times when he saw him floating in the middle of the Columbus laboratory, the ISS work room, with a soccer ball that was also suspended in the air.

The footballer would not mind experiencing it: “I would love to go. (…) There are other things in life outside of football. It would be an incredible experience.”

When saying goodbye, Pesquet wished Mbappé luck in the European Championship, in which France will debut on Tuesday, June 15 against Germany, in Munich.

Before, however, they will play a friendly preparatory match this Tuesday against Bulgaria, at the Stade de France, in addition to the one they already played last week against Wales, which they won 3-0 and in which Mbappé opened the can for the “bleus”.