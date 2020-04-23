Today’s drivers broadcast the program from their homes | Instagram

Televisa’s morning show Hoy decided to finally stop recording in the studio, so now transmit the program from their houses and they had to divide the team of work because we passed to phase 3 of the crisis.

Due to the latest statement of what is happening in the country, so the program had to take drastic measures of how I would carry out the recordings.

Today he returned to the live production after two weeks of broadcasting recorded programs for Easter and Easter.

It may interest you: Verónica Castro and her return to TV will save Televisa during quarantine

The production had to make the decision to continue live but divide your presenters to prevent the virus from spreading.

Today they met at the set Raúl Araiza, Marisol González, Jorge Van Rankin and Andrea Legarreta, and they will be exchanged successively.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We are going to make 2 teams, although ultimately only one, to take care of each other, “said Legarreta.

On the other hand, from their houses Andrea Escalona, ​​Pedro Prieto, Paul Stanley, Lambda García and Galilea Montijo broadcast.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

All the technicians are missed, we have already started to divide, today this group had to transmit from home and I am going to cook with my son to entertain the public, “said Montijo.

Those of production they also did the same, so they split the team in half to meet the recommendations health authorities.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

We respect the healthy distance, we use mouthguards and we have a reduced production team. Right now the message we are giving the audience is that Televisa is with them so they can entertain themselves, “Magda told Produ.

Good news is that today upon his return, the show featured a audience from 947 thousand people beating Come the Joy for 80%.

You can also read: Today’s Driver is fired for serious fault of the producer Magda Rodríguez

Hopefully this new working mechanism will be becoming to make it easier and more suitable for them to continue working.

.