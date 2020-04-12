Today’s driver is dismissed for serious misconduct against producer Magda Rodríguez | Instagram

The famous driver The morning program of the Channel of the Stars has been fired for disrespecting the producer of the same program Magda Rodríguez when calling her Naca.

The program has been in a wave of criticism and has caused a great controversy after it was revealed that one of the collaborators had been fired for committing a serious fault produced by the producer Magda Rodríguez.

Luis Magaña He was excluded from the famous morning program Hoy, according to sources close to the company, because the producer did not like the comment he made against her despite the evidence having been erased.

The evidence is about a Audio what was Recorded, where he speaks ill of Magda and how she does her job badly.

In the beginning there was rumors just a sanction which consisted of a suspension for a few days, but in the end it was revealed that He was fired and lost his job in the program.

He said that Magda Rodríguez was a naca who wanted the most current for her program, that this season was the most current of Today and that he was not used to working that way, “the source confessed.

The driver realized that the conversation had been recorded, so I delete it without thinking that there would be any support.

Unfortunately recording came into the hands of the producer who immediately went to him to claim what had happened and his words.

Luis did not know how to respond to the matter and Televisa you asked to Rodríguez who say goodbye to your program for the lack of respect towards her.

With almost everyone he got along badly because he is a very diva, he felt like another driver and the truth is that he was simply a reporter, he made color notes and that’s it, “someone from the program confessed.

Despite the fact that the dismissal is thought to have been due to criticism of the producer, it is also thought to have been due to the fact that erased material that it belonged to the Televisa company without none authorization.

