Today’s driver could be Jennifer Lopez’s new boyfriend | Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is single! and this news, more than sadness, causes joy and hope among the gentlemen who dream of having a woman like this stunning singer by their side; so it was not too late, the driver of the Today Program, Raul Araiza has been nominated to be the new boyfriend of La Diva del Bronx.

It was his partner Andrea Escalona who, behind the scenes in Hoy and at the request of Raúl Araiza Herrera, nominated him to be the replacement of the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. With the support of Arath de la Torre, El Negrito was officially proposed to fill JLo’s little heart with love.

The commentary of the drivers of the Today Program took place on April 15 after the official breakdown of the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez.

Andy Escalona commented on the situation and since Raúl Araiza was also single and one of the most sought-after gallants of the Hoy Program, they soon offered it to the Puerto Rican businesswoman to heal her pain at the separation from her fiancé.

According to Gossip No Like, the separation of these two stars was imminent and was not done in a formal way due to the commitments that both acquired together and the care of their image, since according to Javier Ceriani, they are a company!

Ceriani and Elisa Beristain shared that there were already many problems between the couple, especially due to women’s issues and jealousy of JLo. However, the star and the athlete decided to do everything in a friendly way since they have many businesses in common; in addition, that the interpreter’s pride would lead her to be the one who made her separation known and not when the commotion and the media wanted it.

On the other hand, the separation of the son of Norma Herrera and María Amelia Aguilar, psychologist and collaborator of the Hoy Program, is also very recent. The breakup was released as a rumor and was later confirmed. Raúl Araiza shared that this ended when the relationship was better; but that while talking, they came to the conclusion that they could not give him the time they required.

At the moment, The Negrito He is in various projects that absorb his time and energy, he continues as the main host in the Hoy Program and Members al aire, he joined the cast of La Desalmada and also continues to make guest appearances on some television programs.