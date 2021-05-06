Today’s driver assisted by Televisa medical services

Today’s driver attended by Televisa medical services | Instagram

Huge consternation and concern caused by the dear driver Paul stanley after wanting to run out of the forum to be treated by Televisa’s medical services. The actor also shared with his classmates that he had problems with his back during the broadcast of the Hoy Program this Wednesday.

Apparently, Paul Stanley was stable on his back and had already been treated for this problem; However, when performing on the dance floor of The Stars Dance Today Together with his dance partner Tania Rincón, the situation got complicated.

The driver He presented himself with enormous professionalism and at no point in his choreography did he show pain or discomfort; However, when he finished, he wanted to run to be treated due to the great pain in his back.

Stanley was detained for a few more minutes by the judges who applauded his performance and that of his partner on the dance floor and applauded that he did not complain during his presentation of his problem. As soon as they finished speaking, Paul Stanley was treated by Televisa’s medical services to assess how his back is doing.

The truth is that it was the movement and the attacks on his partner Tania Rincón that complicated his situation; Despite this, Paul left everything on stage and was applauded by the judges.

The Stars Dance Today are causing a huge stir on social networks and with viewers, the controversy between Laura Bozzo and Lolita Cortés, illnesses, inconveniences and others, have kept viewers glued to television.

Today another couple also attracted attention, the one made up of Carlos Bonavides and Laura Bozzo, as the Peruvian presenter was conspicuous by her absence in the dance contest. The cameras caught that the famous lawyer withdrew from one of the trials and the second did not even appear.

The mystery of Bozzo’s absence was removed when Galilea Montijo shared a video where she herself, from her bed, explained the reason for her absence. Laura Bozzo indicated that it was gastritis that took her to the hospital and kept her there for hours, pointed out that fortunately she is re-establishing herself and assures that she will be ready to give her all in the dance contest of the Today Program the next Friday.