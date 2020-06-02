14:10 MASKS | The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court has rejected the emergency suspension, without first hearing the Ministry of Health, of the order of May 19 that regulates the conditions for the mandatory use of a mask during the crisis situation. health caused by covid-19. The plaintiff considers that the mask, which he refers to as an “unlawful safe-conduct for a minimum social life”, violates his fundamental rights.

14:00 GALICIA | The Ministry of Health has demanded that the “Ministry of Health” advance to phase 3 on Monday, June 8, for presenting “adequate epidemiological conditions” and insists on interprovincial mobility throughout the Galician Community. This was explained by the Minister of Health, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, in a telematic press conference this Tuesday to report the proposal transferred to the Ministry of Health on Monday afternoon about the strategic health capabilities of the Galician Community to access the phase 3 of the de-escalation.

13:50 VICTIMS TRIBUTE | The Press Palace will project on its screens, located on Madrid’s Gran Vía, a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that continues the work of recognition that this space has carried out in recent weeks.

13:40 DESCALADA CULTURA | The Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced aid for cultural action and promotion for the year 2020, with a maximum amount of 2,040,000 euros, as reported by Europa Press of the Official State Gazette (BOE). These grants are in addition to those announced last week for the modernization and innovation of the cultural and creative industries through digital and technological projects, with an amount of 1.9 million euros and with the aim of increasing the legal offer of content on the Internet .

13:35 STATUS OF ALARM | The Vice President of the Board, Francisco Igea, does not rule out taking measures for the “unacceptable” treatment and the “lack of respect” that the Government has given to Castilla y León and for having failed to comply with the provisions of the State of Alarm when transferring six immigrants, from Almería to Soria, without being quarantined, one of which tested positive for COVID-19.

13:30 MADRID | The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has continued today with the round of meetings that it maintains with medical experts to “delve into the strengthening” of Madrid Health after the coronavirus crisis and in measures that seek to “guarantee that the region is prepared for a possible outbreak”.

13:20 DESCALADA | The Local Police of Logroño has reported its intervention in two ‘bottles’, of around two hundred young people, within the different complaints and warnings for breach of the State of Alarm. In a press release, he recalled that actions of this type have motivated the upturn in Covid cases in other cities, which is why he has called for individual and citizen responsibility to avoid this danger.

13:10 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | Five residences for the elderly continue to be intervened by the Government of Aragon to help them manage the detected cases of COVID-19 among their residents or workers. These are the residences of Mallén, Illueca and El Portillo, in the province of Zaragoza, La Merced-Casa Amparo de Huesca and the Asilo de San José de Teruel.

13:00 ERTEs | The Secretary of State for Social Security, Israel Arroyo, has indicated that among the 187,814 most registered members in the month of May and the 387,815 people who have come out of a temporary employment regulation (ERTE) file, this month also add close to 600,000 new workers in the market.

12:50 MARKETS | The Ibex 35 boosted 2.26% in the mid-session on Tuesday, which brought it closer to the 7,400 point mark in a day in which investors are still pending the riots and racial protests in the United States and the tensions between the North American country and China.

12:45 ALCOA | Alcoa workers have returned to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the closure of the aluminum plant in San Cibrao (Lugo), in a day that has brought together more than 1,500 people in A Mariña.

12:40 CHINA | The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current coronavirus pandemic originated, which already leaves more than 6 million cases worldwide, has carried out almost 10 million test in a span of two weeks in which only It has detected 300 asymptomatic cases. As explained by Lu Zuxun, a professor at the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, between 9 May and 1 June, 9,899,828 COVID-19 tests were explained at a press conference.

12:30 MASKS | The Government has distributed in recent days more than 3.8 million surgical masks according to the reinforcement needs declared by the autonomous communities, and the calculation made by the Ministry of Health, for the maintenance of a strategic reserve at the autonomous level of at least five weeks of consumption.

12:20 COMPANIES | Cabify will install protective partitions in all the rental vehicles with drivers (VTC) of the companies that provide this service through the mobility platform, in order to “reinforce the safety of drivers and passengers”. 45% of the vehicle fleet with which it operates in Spain already has them actually installed, according to the mobility firm.

12:10 STOP MAY | The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, regretted this Tuesday the rise in unemployment by 26,573 people in the month of May and he stressed that this data does not include the “more than three million ERTEs” that have been produced by the pandemic. As he added, these are the “worst numbers” of unemployment since 2009 when the government led by the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero caused “another recession.”

12:00 DESCALADA | The Government will allow ships and vessels dedicated to tourist passenger transport, other than cruise-type passenger ships, to navigate and anchor in waters adjacent to territories that are in phase 2 of de-escalation.

11:50 ALARM STATUS | The president of the PNB’s EBB, Andoni Ortuzar, will request a “Clarification” to the Government of Pedro Sánchez for his agreement with Citizens, for this training to support the extension of the alarm state, because seems “confusing” and it trusts that it does not “contradict” the agreement with jeltzales and ERC. In this sense, it has warned the Government that “it may have won ten votes and lost a few more.” “Whoever embraces much, presses little,” he added.

11:40 DEMONSTRATION 8-M | Vox has announced this Tuesday that its legal team is already working to request the head of the 51st Investigating Court of Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, its personification as a popular accusation in the case that it instructs against the delegate of the Government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, for an alleged administrative prevarication by allowing the manifestation of 8-M.

11:35 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia in the last 24 hours 8,863 cases and 182 fatalities, which brings the balance to more than 423,000 infected and more than 5,000 deaths, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

11:30 GLOBAL | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 375,000 fatalities and more than 6.2 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6.2 million cases and 375,711 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

11:20 INDIA | India has exceeded for the third consecutive day the threshold of 8,000 new cases of coronavirus and is approaching 200,000 in total, in the framework of a pandemic that has left more than 5,500 deceased in the Asian country, which has already begun to lift some of the restrictions imposed with the confinement last March.

11:10 DESCALED MUSEUMS | After almost three months closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and coinciding with World Environment Day, the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) will reopen its doors this Friday, June 5. As a consequence of COVID-19, it has been necessary to adopt a series of measures that guarantee the safety of visitors and museum staff: ordered tours, the installation of hydro-alcoholic gels or the mandatory use of a mask are some of the novelties.

11:00 DESCALADA | The Community of Madrid has demanded that the Ministry of Health submit documentation and reports in which it has supported its refusal to authorize Phase 1 flexibility measures requested, such as the opening of shopping centers with limited capacity, the suppression of strolling slots or the return to class of students of 2º of Bachillerato to prepare the Evaluation of Access to the University (EvAU).

10:50 SALVADOR ILLA | The traps of the Ministry of Health in the statistics of deaths from coronavirus in Spain become surreal. While the director of the Center for Coordination of Alerts and Emergencies announced that there had been no deaths in the last 24 hours, the Socialist Government of Emiliano García-Page He recognized that in Castilla-La Mancha there had been 5 deaths.

10:40 VITAL INCOME | The PSOE-A general secretary, Susana Díaz, This Tuesday, the central government approved the Minimum Vital Income as a measure that “will take 220,000 Andalusian households out of extreme poverty and poverty” giving “dignity” to people and has urged the Andalusian Government to ” prepare the collaboration agreement »that is contemplated in its development in the Official State Gazette (BOE) for its management from October.

10:30 VOX | The Vox spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has accused this Tuesday to We can “lead and cheer” on the anti-fascist movement, whose groups are going to be included by the president of the USA, Donald trump, on the list of terrorist organizations.

10:20 SPAIN | The Ministry of Health pick up on your last balance 27,127 dead by the coronavirus. However, that figure is far from reflecting the true magnitude of the pandemic. A report released this Monday by the funeral sector elevates the data to 43,985 deaths between March 14 and May 25, as OKDIARIO has already published.

10:05 BOLIVIA | The Bolivian Government has raised the provisional number of those infected by the coronavirus pandemic to over 10,000 on Monday, which is responsible for thirty deaths in 24 hours, an unprecedented figure since the first cases of this outbreak.

9:55 ALARM STATUS | The government of Pedro Sánchez You already have enough votes to carry out the sixth extension of the state of alarm. The ten Citizen deputies will vote in favor of the petition, along with the PNV. Those fifteen favorable votes will add to the 155 of the coalition and the abstention of Esquerra Republicana.

9:40 LABOR REFORM | The deputy of the PSOE, Odón Elorza, has recognized that the repeal of the labor reform, agreed with EH Bildu, is not “next”, because, at the moment, it does not seem “the priority” and must be the subject of consensus at the social dialogue table.

9:30 MARKETS | The Ibex 35 began the session on Tuesday with a rise of 0.6%, which has led the selective to stand at 7,262.8 integers at 9.01 am, on a day in which, on the one hand, the Investors are awaiting the riots and racial protests in the United States and, on the other hand, the tensions between the United States and China.

9:20 PARO MAYO | Social Security closed the month of May with a increase of 187,814 affiliates (+ 1%), its highest rise in a month of May since 2015, which placed the total number of employed at 18,584,176, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration published this Tuesday.

9:10 STOP MAY | The number of unemployed registered in the offices of public employment services (formerly Inem) rose by 26,573 unemployed in May (+ 0.69%), its largest rebound in a month of May of the entire historical series, due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy published this Tuesday.

9:00 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours in Germany eleven fatalities and 213 new cases, which raises the balance to more than 182,000 infected people and more than 8,500 deceased, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

8:50 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that Latin America has become the “red zone” for the transmission of the coronavirus, while warning that the situation in these countries “is far from stable” .

8:40 DEMONSTRATION 8-M | Several officials of the Madrid Government Delegation have acknowledged to the Civil Guard that they had been in charge of calling several convenors of demonstrations to ask them to cancel them voluntarily. And they admit that those calls were not registered, as should be done with “all” that are made. But these, they revealed to officers, were not “regular calls.” This is how it appears in the second report delivered by the Civil Guard to Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, the judge investigating the 8-M. OKDIARIO has had exclusive access to the document.

8:30 DEMONSTRATION 8-M | Two doctors from the health area of ​​the Government Delegation in Madrid, career officials of the Administration, admitted to the Civil Guard that the celebration of the massive demonstration of the March 8 in Madrid, allowed by said institution, it triggered infections by coronavirus. This is stated in the second report that the Armed Institute – to which OKDIARIO has had exclusive access – has sent to the head of the Investigating Court number 51 in Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel.

8:25 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported on Monday that there have been 623 new deaths because of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, soe have recorded so far 29,937 deaths, figures that have been known after the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted that the South American country is far from having reached its peak of infections.

8:20 MEXICO | The Ministry of Health of Mexico has communicated this Monday that they have registered 93,435 cases of the new coronavirus and 10,167 deaths caused by Covid-19 disease, the day the country has resumed “the new normal” and again its economic activity.

8:15 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Tuesday that they have registered five new imported cases of the new coronavirus, two of them in Sichuan province, one Shanghai, as well as two others to be divided between the territories of Canton and Shaanxi. Health authorities have indicated that no new cases of local transmission have been diagnosed. The total number of positives is now 83,022, while the number of deceased remains once again at 4,634.

8:10 SOUTH KOREA | South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has expressed concern Tuesday at the thirty new COVID-19 cases linked to Catholic churches of the Seoul metropolitan area on the eve of the reopening of schools.

8:05 RUSSIA | Russia will rehearse a coronavirus vaccine in military volunteers, as announced on Tuesday by the country’s Ministry of Defense, which has so far confirmed more than 410,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 5,000 deaths.

8:00 FERNANDO SIMÓN | New data confirm that the Government was alerted before March 8 of the impact of multitudinous acts for the spread of coronavirus. The second report that the Civil Guard has delivered this Monday to the titular judge of the Investigating Court No. 51 of Madrid, which investigates the 8-M, and to which he has had exclusive access to OKDIARIO, collects that Fernando Simón received on March 2 in your email a dossier from the European Union that advised against holding massive events. Despite this, the Executive authorized and encouraged the ideological manifestations of Women’s Day.

Good morning, Spain dawns with the news of a new report of the Civil Guard It puts the government’s efforts to prevent the coronavirus on the ropes and questions its defense that they did not know the severity of the virus before 8-M.