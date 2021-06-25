Today, will there be a second season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy? | Instagram

Second season?. With the arrival of the end of the dance contest of the Hoy Program, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, its producer, Andrea Rodriguez Doria has broken the silence on whether there will be a second season of this contest that the viewers have liked so much.

And is that The Stars Dance Today managed to increase the rating of the morning Televisa star from 800,000 to 1,200,000 viewers, something that has made Magda Rodríguez’s sister and the channel’s top executives more than happy.

Andrea Rodríguez confessed that given the irremediable success of the reality show, it has been confirmed that there will indeed be a second season at the end of this year 2021. However, he did not elaborate on whether there would be any changes or who the possible participants would be.

By the end of the year we will bring the second season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, confirmed for October or November of this year.

Given the proximity of the end of the contest, which was lengthened twice due to its great success, it began to be rumored that the production of Hoy already has a new project in its hands that seeks to take advantage of the same formula.

It was the journalist Flor Rubio who revealed on the radio that she will arrive on the Hoy Program Los chiquillos en Hoy, a reality show that will seek to expose the talents of children. According to this famous presenter, the production is already casting in search of talented minors.

This contest will not be looking for children who dance only, but also who have other gifts such as singing, imitation, playing an instrument and more. It is expected that this contest will be on the air very soon since they will surely not want to risk winning the entire audience that has come to them with Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.