President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States will sever, with immediate effect, its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), due to its management of the pandemic by being deceived, it said, by the Chinese government.

“Today we will end our relationship with the World Health Organization,” said the president during a press appearance held in the gardens of the White House.

Trump argued his decision, alleging that the UN-linked body “refused to act” after Washington demanded that it undertake a series of reforms and conduct an investigation into its management of the health crisis.

In fact, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on May 18 that the organization would undergo an independent evaluation of its management, although he noted that it would not occur until the pandemic had been left behind, a decision which received the support of the majority of member states of the organization.

The White House had already ordered, on April 14, to suspend the US financial contribution, which is around 400 million dollars a year, waiting for the WHO to bow to its demands.

Today, Trump said that this money will go to other “urgent health needs around the world, that deserve it”, without going into details.

The confrontation of the American president with the WHO has its roots in the growing tension between Washington and Beijing, which this Friday experienced a new escalation when Trump accused China of having committed a crime by hiding information regarding the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

“The world is suffering due to the crimes of the Chinese government. China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus made it possible for the disease to spread worldwide, ”he said.

Trump even wondered why China did not allow Wuhanians to move to other parts of the country, but he did let them “travel freely around the world, including Europe and the United States.”

Likewise, the president announced that this Friday he will sign a proclamation to protect “the research of the universities” in the United States and prohibit the entry into the country of “certain Chinese citizens” considered “a security threat.”

Finally, the president, who did not accept questions from journalists, accused China of imposing “unilaterally” its control over Hong Kong, which he described as a “patent violation” of the obligations acquired by Beijing by recovering the sovereignty of this territory. in 1997.

“This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, the people of China and, in fact, the people of the world. China argues that it is protecting its national security, but the reality is that Hong Kong was already secure and prosperous as a free society, “he concluded.