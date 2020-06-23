Monday June 22, 2020

Juventus left behind the final lost to Napoli by the Italian Cup and won an important match against Bologna in their fight with Lazio for the Italian Scudetto. The coach, Mauricio Sarri and one of the figures, Paulo Dybala made an analysis of the match.

Juventus had a tight victory against Bologna by Gary Medel. Despite not being outstanding in their game, Maurizio Sarri’s team achieved three fundamental points in their fight for the title. The same coach made a post-match balance.

« Today we were fresher from the physical. We had 70 minutes of good intensity, with rhythm and acceleration. Bernardeschi did very well in all facets, he gave the feeling of having a good time, playing at a high level, both in attack and defense, « said Sarri.

He also added that “Dybala and Cristiano? Those individuals sometimes resolve matches, but we have to put ourselves in the position to exploit the best of both of us for as long as possible to grow as a team. ”

One of the match’s scorers, Paulo Dybala, analyzed the victory, emphasizing that “today we were better, it is not easy to start back in such a short time and find confidence. Today was not my best performance, but I am happy with the match. It’s hard to find a way in a couple of games. ”