“Today we had plenty of rhythm and I’m happy with it”

06/27/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who finished sixth in the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth in the Formula One World Championship, declared at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg that this Sunday they had “plenty of pace” and that for that reason he is “happy”.

SainzThe 26-year-old, twelfth on the grid, advanced six places in the race to finish, after an outstanding performance, in sixth place that served to confirm his seventh place in the World Cup, now with 50 points.

“We tried to catch up with Lando (Norris, McLaren English, who finished fifth), but the problem is that I came out of the pits behind (the English Lewis) Hamilton (Mercedes), I had to let him pass; and then I was fifteen laps behind him, smashing the front tire. “

“Unfolding is a very critical point in the race, obviously. But I think I had pace to catch up with Lando, but those fifteen laps behind Hamilton, not knowing whether to pass him, destroying the front tire, it was difficult for me to attack him at the end,” he said Sainz, which, by finishing second in Monaco, achieved the best result so far this year for Ferrari.

“It was a shame, really, because if this had not happened, I think we had plenty of pace to have gone from twelve to fifth,” said the talented Madrid driver this Sunday in Austria.

“The race pace is there. We have seen on a circuit like this that the front tires do not suffer as much, although behind Hamilton, the truth is that I have suffered, with the front (wheels); but then especially when we had clean air, when everyone was on the soft tire and I was on the medium, we were just as fast as (Mexican Sergio) Pérez on the Red Bull, “Sainz explained after finishing sixth at Spielberg.

“We had plenty of pace and I’m happy with it,” said the Spaniard from Ferrari at the Styrian circuit, which next weekend will once again host another World Championship race, the ‘traditional’ Austrian Grand Prix.