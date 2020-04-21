2 years ago, the PlayStation 4 received one of its most important exclusives, we are talking about God of War (2018), which debuted on April 20, 2018. The great game represented a key change in the series and SIE Santa Monica Studio achieved make the title very well received by fans and specialized critics. To celebrate its 2nd anniversary, the developer shared new items with fans that no collector will want to miss.

Through the PlayStation Blog, the studio in charge of the franchise revealed several partnerships that will result in multiple collectibles.

Lore and Legends Art Book

For starters, the alliance with Dark Horse publisher was announced, which will produce a 120-page hardcover book that will tell the story of Kratos and Atreus across the Nine Realms appearing in the adventure. Something interesting is that it will include an extended story and a lot of information about the characters, as well as illustrations of the protagonists and the beasts. The collectible will cost $ 34.99 USD and is expected to go on sale on September 9, 2020. You can pre-order it on the Dark Horse official site.

God of War poster

In addition to this, SIE Santa Monica Studio announced an impressive illustration in collaboration with Lineage Studios. In the design you can see Kratos and Atreus surrounded by the Council of the Valkyries, one of the most imposing enemies in the game. The print is 18 × 24 inches in size, retails for $ 50, and is expected to begin shipping in the summer of 2020. You can pre-order your print at the Lineage Studios official site.

Kratos bust in 1: 1 scale

The collectible that may draw the most attention from Kratos fans is the one that will be the product of the alliance with the manufacturer Gaming Heads. We say this because they will produce a 25-inch-tall Kratos bust, which will cost $ 799.99 USD and will be limited to 500 units. If you want to get this new item from the franchise, you should know that you can already pre-order it on the official Gaming Heads page.

We leave you with a gallery of the products with which SIE Santa Monica Studio will celebrate the anniversary of God of War (2018).

New God of War collectibles

What do you think of the commemorative line for the 2nd anniversary? Which article interests you the most? Will you get any? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to buy more merchandise related to God of War, we inform you that today new rubber ducks from the TUBBZ line were also revealed, among which designs by Kratos and Atreus stand out. Elsewhere, many fans are hoping for a live-action God of War movie starring Jason Momoa, and this rumor seems to indicate that it could happen.

God of War (2018) is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. You can find more about him by checking his tab or by consulting our written review.

