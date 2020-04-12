A group of children watch television broadcasts.RICARDO GUTIÉRREZ

Raquel, 12 years old, hesitates when asked what she is studying in Mathematics: “On TV or at school?” For the past three weeks, every morning Raquel and her three brothers have had a morning appointment with their new teacher: the television. Because at home they are not lucky enough to have five laptops or five tablets. “It helps me to disconnect from all this that makes me so sad. And it helps me review. And I love the contents of Social Sciences! I wish there was always TV to learn ”, wishes Raquel, who is studying 6th grade of Primary.

She is one of the more than 170,000 students who, since March 23, turn on the television to see Aprendemos en casa, the educational television that the Ministry of Education and Professional Training and RTVE have launched to compensate for the lack of face-to-face classes. The objective: to provide alternatives to students without technological means. “Families are delighted because they explain to children things that sometimes they cannot, nor do they know. It’s a relief. Although the contents can be improved and half an hour a day for each course is insufficient, it is something ”, says Nuria Hernández, director of the Valle Inclán school in Madrid.

The program was launched in four days, and is already a benchmark. India, France, Portugal and the World Bank have contacted the ministry to replicate the initiative. The challenge was titanic: to get time-consuming, quality educational content that fits the curriculum. They had to tackle five educational areas from six to 16 years old to issue five hours a day, from Monday to Friday.

Twenty RTVE and Education technicians telework classifying materials from publishers, youtubers or online educational platforms that have transferred content: “We met electronically, and we designed the grills a week in advance,” explains Federico Buyolo, coordinator of Aprendemos en casa y deputy director of the cabinet of the minister of Education Isabel Celáa. The hardest thing was the start: “We started on a Tuesday, and on Monday we started broadcasting. In four days we saw 978 videos, with eye drops, but we were on time, “he says. “Preparing such a project would have taken six months of work. But we have had the good faith and solidarity of many people, “explains Yago Fandiño, director of children’s content at RTVE. They designed a schedule to fit the five subjects and looked for the holes in the grill: three hours on Clan TV, for students from six to 12 years old, and two hours on La 2 for students from 12 to 16 years old. Every day, a subject.

The first broadcasts led the audiences in their channels, surpassing unbeatable ones like SpongeBob or Pepa Pig and concentrating up to 40% of the public in its slot. And to the analog audience we must add the 236,000 children who viewed the content online. The project has also had unexpected effects: “There are teachers who adapt their tasks to our content, or pose challenges depending on the classes on TV,” says Buyolo. At Monica Alonso’s house in Astorga, her two children, six and 10 years old, watch three hours of television every day in Clan. “It’s a party. They are interested, they learn and it gives me time for my things ”, he explains by phone. When they turn off the television, it’s time for homework.

At RTVE they are aware that they came out with improvable content and that is why they have evolved. A few weeks before the declaration of the state of alarm they had launched with the ministry an online educational project, EduClan, which accumulates in just over a month 670,000 users and 4 million videos viewed. The leap was to reach analog television and take advantage of what has already been generated: “Director Rosa María Mateo opted for the role of public television service since the idea came up.” The Easter break has been key to continue improving. “It was time to rethink, include new content on emotional education, new methodologies …”, explains Federico Buyolo. Athletes like NBA star Ricky Rubio are going to give Physical Education guidelines, and there will be writers reading stories from their homes. In addition, one teacher each day will introduce the content and challenge viewers. And they have added to the project the Association of Teachers of Mathematics who have introduced new methodologies.

A paradigm shift

The good results have encouraged several regional television stations to launch educational projects such as ETB, TV3, Aragón TV, TV Castilla y León or A Punt in Valencia. “It is a paradigm shift: it has put on the table that there was a gap to fill and an audience that likes to learn on TV,” explains the project coordinator. “That television becomes an educational vehicle is beautiful, fantastic and very crazy. This makes us think about what is to come next. Children are there listening and we have to take care of them, not ignore them, or keep them on the sidelines, “concludes the director of children’s content at RTVE.

“TV works as an educational tool and you have to keep betting on it”

“What this experience shows is that television works as an educational tool and must be committed to it, as it is done in Argentina or Australia,” says Verónica Pastrana, organizer of the La Maleta Jeunesse quality television festival and creator of the program Children’s Call Plush.

For Pastrana the key to success in educational content for children is that “connect with them, be fun, move them and feel identified with the characters chosen to drive learning,” says the producer. He believes that one of the problems when creating programs for children is that they think of them as adults, from the point of view and adult prejudices, and that makes the viewers too childish: “Sometimes they are treated as if they were stupid for being children, it is better to empower them, to be stimulating, to awaken their curiosity, to aspire to do things and solve problems in their daily lives, to fit in with their worries and concerns and with their age ”. And he believes that some of the fiction series that are already being broadcast in clan perfectly meet these requirements, for example “Peg + Gato or Llamada Peluche mixed with the most conventional pieces can fit to be a reference TV worldwide” concludes.

