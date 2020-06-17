On the eve of the parliamentary debate, still crossed by more uncertainties than certainties, Patricia Bullrich He gathered in a virtual meeting a dozen deputies from the PRO to analyze the expropriation of the Vicentin company and call for a demonstration against the measure next Saturday, and assured that « some businessmen play stupid » at the government’s initiative.

« Today they come for a company, and some businessmen play stupid. I am ashamed that sectors of the UIA are speculating, it cannot be, let’s look for others. There are thousands upon thousands of entrepreneurs who do not respond to these bureaucracies, who know they are coming for you. We cannot allow it to be late. I have here the list of the expropriated companies in Venezuela, and I have the status of the expropriated companies. The list is huge, there are 2,200, of which four are working. The others made them dung, they destroyed them, ”the PRO president attacked before more than 600 fans of Together for Change who participated in the Zoom that had the former Minister of Security in the center of the harangue.

At the same time, late at night, a group of deputies from the opposition coalition, led by Cristian Ritondo and Waldo Wolff, exchanged opinions on the region with Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, and its designated ambassador in the country, Elisa Trotta Gamus.

The former minister returned to show herself as one of the harshest voices of Cambiemos, despite the fact that the opposition interlocks of Deputies and Senators forcefully rejected the intervention and eventual expropriation of the company since the President’s press conference two Monday ago at Casa Rosada: they rated it, from the outset, as “dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional”.

« With this attempt to violate private property, the majority of Argentines are against touching private property. With private property, the Argentine jumps, and those who voted for them also jump, « said Bullrich. » Instead of recognizing that the field did not stop, that it was not quarantined, that it had to go out every day to work, to harvest, instead of recognizing that, they hit a dagger in the back. We are going to defend our values ​​and to defend our values ​​today is to defend our constitutional principles. The President seems to me that in this he does not pass the lawyer’s exam. I do not add.

Yesterday, a group of opposition deputies responding to Emilio Monzó, led by Sebastián García de Luca -ex-Vice Minister of the Interior-, they presented their own project to seek a return to expropriation: they submitted a proposal to the judge of the bankruptcy of the company to seek a management of private creditors « related to the dynamics of the sector, such as ACA cooperatives and AFA ”.

An idea, as parliamentary sources entrusted to this medium, to join the Federal PJ led by the deputy Eduardo « Bali » Bucca and « inconvenience » the legislators of Córdoba and Santa Fe of that space, who negotiate with the Casa Rosada the vote in favor of the eventual expropriation project and who position themselves as the key to the quorum of the Frente de Todos in the event that in the end be in session.

Fregonese -de Entre Ríos-, one of the legislators who briefly spoke at yesterday’s virtual meeting, however stressed that the opposition will try to hinder any attempt at virtual discussion. “This requires a face-to-face session. It is breaking with an agreement that is to only treat projects that are linked to the health pandemic, ”he said.

De Angeli, for his part, went much further: « We are going to fight the battle of Vicentin everywhere, we are going to need them to visit a legislator who is half undecided, » he asked.

Bullrich, who complained about the interference of K militants in the virtual chat – « some K got into the chat, they are the ‘zoom trolls’ », he explained with a laugh -, he took the opportunity to call the march on Saturday, in Santa Fe, against expropriation.

“You have to get to the Supreme Court, I am convinced. (On Saturday) To the street with the flags, and where there is a quarantine with other things. We must do it, we cannot allow a founding principle of Argentina to be violated ”, he added. AND He harshly criticized Governor Omar Perotti: « How can it be that Perotti, a reasonable person, became an unreasonable person? »

Scaglia, in this sense, compared the governor with Agustín Rossi, the defense minister who, as a deputy, voted in favor of resolution 125, in July 2008. “Perotti is going to have a hard time walking. It reminds me of the 125, when Rossi wanted to walk after voting the 125 ″, he threw.