On the last day of the National Sana Distancia Day, Hugo López-Gatell stated that “the epidemic is not over today” of COVID-19

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, clarified that this Sunday, the last day of the National Sana Distancia Day, “the pandemic is not over” of COVID-19.

Today the necessary restriction of mobility in the public space for keep mitigating the COVID epidemic. Today is not over the epidemic continues, and it is very important to keep still with the mitigation measures“Commented the federal official.

At the evening press conference to update the coronavirus cases, the Undersecretary of Health commented that the June 1 “It is not to return to normality, it is not to freely open all social, economic, and of course educational activities.”

It is essential that society knows that the danger persists and that the entire republic is at a red light, with the exception of Zacatecas, which is at an orange light, and that the free and sovereign government of Zacatecas will probably take decisions to maintain for some days plus the restriction of mobility ”, he detailed. “Starting tomorrow, June 1, the federal entities, their governments, who are health authorities, will take into their hands the provisions that help reduce infections,” he said.

Mexico concludes the National Day of Healthy Distance with 90 thousand 664 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 and 9 thousand 930 deaths due to illness.

In the morning, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion reported that after the National Day of Healthy Distance the epidemiological risk traffic light will regulate the return of people to public spaces and productive and educational activities.

In the New Normal, as of June 1, the traffic light of epidemiological risk will regulate the return of people to public space and productive and educational activities. pic.twitter.com/nH5EyALG70 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 31, 2020

The new stage of management of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico involves the transition to what we have called the ‘New NormalQuiere means that we have to change the way we behave, individually and also with respect to others in the public space, ”said the federal official in a video shared on social networks.

He noted that the community mitigation interventions that the Government of Mexico implemented since the beginning of the National Day of Healthy Distance They have had as their main element of action the regulation of the use of public space.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital