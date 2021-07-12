Today the heatwave starts: what is it, how long does it last, what are the effects and how to protect yourself

We are practically in the middle of July, in the middle of summer and therefore, very significant rises in temperature are registered in various parts of the terrestrial northern hemisphere.

Precisely on this subject, This July 12 starts the newspaper known as the dog days, that precisely It is the season of the year in which the heat of the environment is much higher in practically the entire planet, regardless of the season they are in.

Depending on the region, the duration of the heatwave varies between 4 and 7 weeks, that is, it is prolonged about 40 days, although in exceptional conditions it could be extended until September.

Why is it called dog days?

We must go back to Ancient Greece. The word dog days derives from the word “canis”, which means dogs. This because it refers to the constellation Canis Maior (Big Dog), in which the star of Sirius is located, which is also called “The Scorching”, which reached its maximum central position in the sky and shone just at the most hottest of the year.

The heatwave occurs just days after the so-called summer solstice, precisely when the noon sun is positioned at the highest possible height above the horizon.

The effects it leaves is that there is a considerable decrease in rainfall; in some places temperatures could rise to more than 40 ° C, which could lead to dehydration in people, as well as heatstroke, both of which could be fatal.

Recommendations during the heatwave

1) Make responsible and measured use of water.

2) Drink water constantly and be alert for any symptoms of dehydration.

3) Use of sunscreen.

4) Avoid sun exposure and outdoor activities between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, which are the hours with the highest UV index.

5) Use umbrellas, caps, hats and sunglasses for protection.

6) Keep the house cool, controlling the temperature constantly. The ideal temperature in the morning is below 32 ° C and 24 ° C at night.

7) Put curtains on windows, open them at night, hang damp towels to cool the air in the rooms.

8) Do not leave children and animals inside parked cars.

9) Take cold showers or baths.

10) Wear light clothing made of natural materials.

11) Avoid drinking alcohol, caffeinated drinks and a lot of sugar.

12) Use light bedding without pillows to avoid heat build-up.

