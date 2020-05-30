It is already May 30. After almost three months of confinement it seems like another date, but if the coronavirus had not appeared in our lives, Today the Champions League final would be played in Istanbul And who knows if our team had been playing La Orejona.

Today’s date was a day marked on the calendar of any football fan. The Champions League final was being played in Turkey and in matches like this it does not matter if our team plays it or not because it is a show, one of the best events in the king of sports, almost equated to the final of a World Cup.

The teams would have left the changing room tunnel walking towards the center of the field with a few meters away, not for safety, but because the mythical Orejona would be separating them. No one would have touched it, well known is the bad luck it gives. Nor look at it. So close and yet so far. Extremely within reach as well as unreachable. There would be 90 minutes ahead, maybe 120 ′ or, in the worst case, a penalty shootout that doctors do not recommend to those with heart conditions.

A game, without a doubt, exciting. An encounter that is lived once a year. And the date was May 30, but the damn coronavirus has forced everyone to stop. But the end is closer, there is already light at the end of the tunnel after so much suffering between losses of relatives and close people. The health, economic or social crisis are also some of the bad news that the Covid-19 has left, but it seems that the curve in happiness is beginning to rise.

And one of the best remedies for rrecovering some normalcy in our lives is soccer. It is true that today we should be watching the Champions League final, but we will have to wait until the end of August to enjoy the two lucky teams that can fight for the throne of Europe, although yes, without an audience in the stands, with the appropriate security measures… well, in the weirdest final in the Champions League that should have been disputed this May 30.