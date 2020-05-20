Nearly two-thirds of the 106,000 cases were reported in just four countries, said WHO director Tedros Adhanom.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that this Wednesday is the day with the most reports of new coronavirus infections worldwide, the majority of cases in the United States, Russia, India, Brazil and Chile.

“In the last 24 hours, 106 thousand cases have been reported to the World Health Organization, the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in only four countries”Reported WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He warned that because of those figures that you can’t let your guard down, and that there is still a long way to go in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WHO director explained that the growing number of cases in low and medium-resource countries worries the organization and, due to this, barriers will be erected to make agreements agreed at the World Health Assembly (WHA), among them, the limitations for creating a vaccine.

“Assembly governments outlined their primary goal of suppressing transmission, saving lives, and restoring livelihoods, and the organization is supporting States to ensure that supply chains remain open and medical supplies reach health workers and to patients, “the health authority said in a statement.

The WHO director noted that in the current scenario there is also good news, and called the response of countries like South Korea “impressive” in their fight for the containment of the virus.

“They have leveraged their expertise at MERS to quickly implement a comprehensive strategy to find, isolate, test, and address every case, and track every contact. This was critical for the Republic of Korea to reduce the first wave and now quickly identify and contain new outbreaks, ”he explained. (Ntx.)