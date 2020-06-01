The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion announced that in Mexico there are 90,664 positive cases of coronavirus; as well as 9 thousand 930 deaths.

To get to last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health PromotionHe reiterated that this does not mean that the Covid-19 epidemic is over, nor that the mobility restrictions in the public space have ended.

“The epidemic continues and it is very important to continue with the mitigation measures. Tomorrow, June 1, is not to return to normality, it is not to open freely all economic, educational and social activities, it is not, ”he pointed out.

“He emphasized it because it is imperative that society knows that the danger persists and that the entire Republic is at a red light with the exception of Zacatecas, which is in orange, ”he stressed.

“The only difference with the conclusion of the National Sana Distancia Day is that from tomorrow the governments of the entities will take into their hands the provisions that help reduce infections, with the support and technical advice of the federal health authority. Susana Distancia will continue accompanying us for several weeks ”, he added.

When giving the figures of the daily report of coronavirus, the official of the Ministry of Health reported that today they are counted 90,664 positive cases in the country, of which 16 thousand 962 are active. Likewise, he said that there are 9 thousand 930 deaths and 36 thousand 803 suspected cases.

On the other hand, he expressed that 274 thousand 997 people have been studied and that 147 thousand 530 have been negative.

Regarding the incidence of the disease, López-Gatell commented that 70.9 people have had Covid-19 for every 100,000 inhabitants since the first case was detected. However, if the focus is only on those detected in the last 14 days, the incidence goes to 13.3 people.

“Especially In the Valley of Mexico, it is imperative that there is no return to public activities in a disorderly and generalized way from June 1“He exhorted.

Regarding the accumulated curve, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion indicated that from Saturday to Sunday it increased 3.6%, which is equivalent to 3,152 more cases.

Refering to hospital occupation, nationwide it stands at 41%; while by entities, the State of Mexico has 72%; followed by Mexico City, 71%; Guerrero, 66%; Morelos, 55%; and Baja California, 52%.

About the ventilated beds, nationwide it is located at 36%; by state, Baja California has 70%; State of Mexico, 63%; Chiapas, 56%; Mexico City, 54%; and Sinaloa, 51%.

“Mexico City already clearly shows the trend of reduction in its epidemic curve of new cases and hospitalizations,” he said.