Carlos Sainz is doing a test today with a Carlin Formula 3. The McLaren driver prepares to restart Formula 1 with his partner, Lando Norris, at Silverstone.

Sainz had a red mark on his schedule this Thursday. After three months of hiatus, for the first time it has been raised again in a single-seater. Unlike other teams, McLaren has not organized a filming day with their 2020 car or a test with an old car, so both Carlos and Lando Norris have used the Carlin F3 to do a few kilometers and relearn how they drive before. of the restart of the Great Circus, scheduled for the first weekend of July.

We’re at @SilverstoneUK today as @ Carlossainz55 and @LandoNorris get behind the wheel of these F3 cars. How good is it to see these guys back on track? pic.twitter.com/YtJ3nkdnh7 – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) June 18, 2020

