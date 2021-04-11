Today starts the Moves III Plan for public aid to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids

ENRIQUE NARANJO

Madrid

FÉLIX GARCÍA

Madrid

Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 – 13:55

The aid can be requested from today 10 and an electric car will have an aid of up to 7,000 euros.

The Moves III Plan “will give up to 7,000 euros to individuals who buy an electric car and even 1,300 euros for motorcycles and scrap in a vehicle over 7 years old“This was announced by Teresa Ribera, fourth vice president and minister of Ecological Transition and Demorphic Challenge.

The plan Moves III will have 400 million euros, expandable up to 800 million. The aid is available as of tomorrow even if it is approved in the Council of Ministers next Tuesday.

The amount of aid for individuals rises to 7,000 euros in this third edition since in the previous edition of Moves, a new vehicle received 5,500 euros if an old one was scrapped. This last condition is not mandatory in Moves III either. Of course, if an old car is not given in exchange, the amount of aid goes down to 4,500 euros.

Another novelty of the plan highlighted by Teresa Ribera is that the “plan will have continuity in time until 2023”. In this way, there will be no stoppages due to lack of budget and, therefore, the customer who wants an electric vehicle will be able to count on help in the next two and a half years.

The objective of the Government is to reach 250,000 electric vehicles and 100,000 charging points by 2023.

Breakdown of aid to individuals

What we know so far is that pure electric and fuel cell passenger cars bought by an individual will have 7,000 euros of aid if they deliver a vehicle to scrap. If they do not, the aid will be 4,500 euros as we have said. As stated by the Ministry of Transition, the purchased vehicle would have a price limit of 45,000 euros and 53,000 euros for those with between 8 and 9 seats.

Hydrogen vehicles have no price limitation.

Regarding the plug-in hybrids, the aid will be up to 5,000 euros if they have between 30 and 90 kilometers of electric autonomy and a car is delivered to scrap. Otherwise, the aid would be 2,500 euros. If the plug-in hybrid had more than 90 kilometers of electric autonomy would have the same help as that of a pure electric, up to 7,000 euros.

All those clients who accredit disability will have an additional 10% of aid. This upload percentage will also apply to everyone those registered in a town of 5,000 inhabitants. Similarly, the self-employed who change their taxi or VTC will also have this additional percentage.

Regarding the vans the aid will be 7,000 euros if an old vehicle is not delivered and 9,000 euros if it is scrapped. As long as it has more than 30 kilometers of electric autonomy, vans powered by natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas do not have a subsidy.

For their part light quads will have help from 1,400 euros and 1,600 euros if they deliver an old vehicle, Quads between 1,800 and 2,000 euros, and the motorcycles will cost between 1,100 and 1,300 euros of helps as long as the price is less than 10,000 euros and that they have more than 70 kilometers of electrical autonomy.

Companies

Companies will also receive aid if they choose to purchase electric vehicles, but it will be less than those that individuals will have. The SMEs and freelancers will choose up to 4,000 euros for a passenger car or an 8- or 9-seater electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle with more than 90 km of electric autonomy, if they scrap an old vehicle. If not, the aid will be 2.9 billion.

The big enterprises who opt for the vehicles mentioned above will have aid from 3,000 euros or 2,200 euros if they don’t retire an old vehicle.

Regarding the plug-in hybrids of between 30 and 90 km of electric autonomy bought by an SME or self-employed will have between 1,700 and 2,300 euros (1,600 and 2,200 euros for large companies).

Regarding the vans, the aid for SMEs and the self-employed will be 3,600 and 5,000 euros if scrapped; and 2,900 and 4,000 euros if bought by large companies. The quads light bought by companies will have aid of between 800 and 1,000 euros; Quads between 1,200 and 1,500 euros.

In the motorcycles, the aid for the self-employed and SMEs will be 750 and 950 euros, while for large companies it will be between 700 and 900 euros.

Something that has been missed in the automotive sector is that it is not contemplated in what the Ministry has made public today, no mention of electric buses or trucks.

