‘Today’ Show Fans Can’t Deal With Hoda Kotb’s Reaction Suni Lee

Hoda Kotb is forever one of Team USA’s best cheerleaders. The Today show star couldn’t contain her excitement Thursday while watching Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee competes in the all-around individual final. It just so happens that someone recorded Hoda cheering on Suni during her floor routine — and Hoda’s reaction, as you can see below, is truly wonderful.

Between Hoda nervously leaning on the handrail to jumping up and punching her fist in the air after Suni landed her final stunt, the internet couldn’t get enough of the NBC star.

“Let’s just all take a moment to appreciate her for momming when the moms couldn’t come,” one Twitter user declared, referencing the strict COVID-19 protocols that made it impossible for Olympic family members to attend in person. “Hoda is the cutest! I love her heart,” another said. “Hoda is a treasure to sportsmanship and support,” a different Today fan announced.

As the publisher of the video pointed out, Hoda definitely gives off vibes reminiscent of former Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman’s parents, who went viral for their downright hilarious reactions to watching their daughter during the 2012 London Games.

On the Today show, a giggling Jenna Bush Hager poked fun at Hoda’s reaction video, which prompted Hoda to explain why she was so excited to watch Suni compete. “You spend half your time willing them to do well,” Hoda said. “Not that they need us.”

In the end, Suni came out on top with a score of 57,433, winning gold at the all-around event ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in second and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Angelina Melnikova in third.

The win was especially moving for Suni, who has overcome a lot of hardships in recent years. In 2019, her father John Lee was paralyzed from the chest down after falling off a ladder. And just last year, Suni lost both her aunt and uncle to COVID-19. She also dealt with a broken bone in her foot and an Achilles tendon injury in 2020.

“The past two years have been absolutely crazy with COVID and my family and everything else,” Suni told reporters, per CNN. “This medal definitely means a lot to me because there was a point in time when I wanted to quit and I just didn’t think I would ever be here, including injuries and stuff. So there are a lot of emotions, but I ‘ I’m definitely super proud of myself for sticking with it and believing in myself. “

So are we … and, of course, Hoda is too!

