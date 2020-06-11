TODAY, Seville vs Real Betis [EN VIVO por ESPN 2] They play NOW LIVE in the restart of LaLiga Santander 2020 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium. Follow the LIVE and ONLINE Transmission via ESPN 2 of the Seville classic that will mark the return of first division soccer in Spain. This Sevilla vs Betis match is not only expected by every soccer lover, but also by the citizens of one of the most important cities in Spain, due to the classic that both squads will star in search of starting this new period with the right foot after the Stoppage of activities due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The two casts have their best elements for this duel, although the great absence will be that of the spectating public, who will not be able to be in the stadium due to the recommendations of the health protocols of LaLiga Santander.

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH.

Seville vs. Real Betis It is transmitted for all of Latin America through the signals of ESPN 2 and Movistar and Mitele Plus for Spain. Follow the official broadcast with all the details of the event: statistics, goals, updated scoreboard, declarations and much more. We go with all the preview of the game, as well as the details on the restart of the Spanish First Division.

Seville and Real Betis They will star in an atypical Seville derby, which will mark the restart of LaLiga Santander after some months of recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. To watch live football like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels.

With the players confined to their homes for two months and another to work on the pitch in various phases before training sessions with the entire squad, eleven days are now presented in which the two teams will try to convey the good feelings they left behind. his last matches, those that played in March before the suspension of the tournament.

Seville vs. Real Betis: match schedule

Mexico – 3:00 p.m.

Peru – 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 3:00 p.m.

Colombia – 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 4:00 p.m.

Chile – 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 4:00 p.m.

Argentina – 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 5:00 p.m.

Brazil – 5:00 p.m.

Spain – 10:00 p.m.

The Seville took a meritorious draw in the Wanda Metropolitano (2-2) against Atlético de Madrid, with which he maintained third place in the classification, and the Real Betis He beat Real Madrid at Villamarín (2-1), a result that returned the illusion to resume the climb to European positions.

Against this background, another exciting derby was presented a week later, set for March 15 but which took three months to arrive and surrounded by very different connotations.

The Seville appears in the table with fourteen points more than the Real Betis, although in these games that data has little and more with the support factor of the stands lost, as can be seen since the German Bundesliga resumed, with better results for the visitors.

The team led by Julen Lopetegui has benefited from the recovery during the forced stoppage of Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges, one of the undisputed for the Basque coach but who had lost the derby in March due to injury.

The availability of Fernando will mitigate the absence of another means of restraint, the Serbian Nemanja Gudelj, who must comply with a sanction for accumulation of warnings.

The BetisFor his part, he begins his particular league final straight in pursuit of the distant European goal set at the beginning of the season and, for this, in addition to how much derby means in morale and self-esteem, he does not have excessive margin for errors that extend the distance of twelve points with the Europa League positions, since the Betis have 33 points in twelfth position.

The team’s coach, Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’, goes with almost everything, with the exception of striker Juanmi Jiménez, in the final phase of his recovery from a plantar fasciitis operation; and midfielder Javi García, who suffers from an elongation in a twin who will have him out for about seven days.

Seville vs. Real Betis: probable alignments

Seville: Vaclík; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán; Franco Vázquez, Éver Banega, Óliver Torres; and De Jong.

Real Betis: Joel; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Álex Moreno; Canales, Guido Rodríguez, Guardado, Joaquín or Tello; Fekir and Loren Morón.

With information from ..

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO