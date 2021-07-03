Today Program, Raúl Araiza launches new love, beautiful actress | Instagram

New girlfriend !. The Villain of the Shows, Alex Kaffie has exposed the beloved conductor of the Hoy Program Raúl Araiza, as he assures, The Negrito is releasing new love.

To say of Kaffie, Raúl Araiza Herrera He has been dating for a few weeks with a beautiful Colombian actress who is part of the cast of What happens to my family ?.

The journalist assured that Andrea Legarreta’s partner began to interact on social networks and then personally with Margarita Vega after his most recent relationship ended in March of this year.

It may interest you: By Andrea Escalona, ​​Galilea Montijo and Legarreta explode

Alex Kaffie shared that they went out to eat and then continued the rapprochement between them, which cannot be denied since Margarita constantly visits Raúl Araiza on the Hoy Program forum.

It may interest you: Beauty in neon swimsuit, Demi Rose enjoys with her friends

So far, the actor of La Desalmada has not made publications with the beautiful actress on social networks, nor vice versa.

It may interest you: Like Spider Woman, Daniella Chávez will catch you with her web

It should be noted that a few days ago Araiza recently signed his divorce from the mother of his daughters, Fernanda Rodríguez and his last relationship was with the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

At the end of his relationship with Aguilar, they assured that it was Negro Araiza’s overwork that separated them, since he is currently on the Hoy Program, Members al Aire and recording La Desalmada.