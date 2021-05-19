Today Program, Raúl Araiza is caught asleep in the middle of the forum | Instagram

In an inconvenient state? Did he return to drinking? The handsome actor and host Raúl Araiza was surprised to be caught asleep somewhere on a Televisa forum. The famous driver of the Hoy Program was photographed in black and white sitting in a little corner where he took time to sleep.

The image not only makes it clear that Raúl Araiza Herrera He was asleep, but it was also shared on his own official Instagram account. The truth is that there is no need to worry about El Negrito, or at least not much, since the cause of this situation is that he is quite tired from his multiple work projects.

With his always loved sense of humor, it was the same colleague from Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta who shared the photo and indicated that he was in some corner of forum 2, where he found the right place to rest a bit before his strenuous work days.

It may interest you: Betrayal? Former Hoy driver asks for a job in Sale el Sol

While in some corner of the forum 2 … what remains of this character is ……… nadaaa !! ☠️ #perofeliz #sinllorar @desalmadatv, wrote Araiza next to the image.

It may interest you: Without a top in an interview, Niurka Marcos makes an impact at the national level

This beloved Mexican television character shared this photograph 12 hours ago and has received more than 7 thousand reactions on the famous social network, where his followers did not stop to show laughter and others for the sense of The Black Araiza even being so tired.

Raul Araiza has allowed his followers to be closer to him, this through the images he shares behind the scenes and in the locations of the telenovela in which he currently participates with a character of enormous importance: The soulless.

It may interest you: Finally, Thalía talks about the health of Doña Eva Mange

The driver of Today He has worried and above all, made Internet users laugh a lot with the videos he has shared, from a scorpion, to how he spied on his beloved partner and friend Vero Jaspeado while doing some stretching.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Currently, El Negro is full of work between his tenure as host in the Hoy Program, in Members to the Air, his participation in La Desalmada and some other projects; Among those he has mentioned, a series with his mother Norma Herrera and his brother, Armando Araiza, which is a guarantee by bringing together these emblematic television talents.