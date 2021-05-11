Today Program, Raúl Araiza confesses who is taking away his sleep | Instagram

The famous conductor of the Today Program, Raúl Araiza surprised his followers by sharing who it is who takes away his sleep and more than that he already shares his bed and lives with him. Many will think about the possibility that the beautiful psychologist Maria Amelia Aguilar have returned to him, but this is not so.

Raúl Araiza Herrera He shared three photographs of Gerónimo, the beautiful dog that he has as a pet, on his official Instagram account. The Negrito He confessed that he was trying to sleep and when he finally succeeded, his pet licked him until he finally woke him up.

Although Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo’s partner in the Hoy Program confessed that he wanted to take a nap, he found it very funny what happened to Gerónimo and decided to share it on social networks with some photographs together.

The followers of El Negro Araiza did not take long to react and be moved by their beautiful pet and the comment box was filled with hearts for this sea of ​​close friends. The publication was shared on the famous social network 18 hours ago and has exceeded 6 thousand reactions.

Steps to not let you sleep! 1) finally asleep 2) he is worth mothers and sucks me and 3) I achieve it … No jetie #amoagero.

One of Hoy’s favorite conductors confessed in a recent publication that he considers Gerónimo to be so expressive that he even tries to say something to him, this after capturing him staring at him and with a very particular expression. This photograph was shared a day ago and exceeded 5,000 reactions on the famous social network.

The great Geronimo I think he wants to tell me something hahaha I love him .

Far from what many would think, the son of Norma Herrera has not been discouraged after his separation from the collaborator of the Hoy Program, María Amelia Aguilar, perhaps it will be that the actor also does not even have time for this, since he currently has a very tight schedule.

Raúl Araiza confessed that the end of their relationship was due to overwork; He currently continues as the main conductor of Hoy, in Members Al Aire and joined the cast of La Desalmada, a telenovela starring Livia Brito and José Ron and in which he plays a very important character.

It recently caused a stir when Juan José Origel revealed that he left Raúl Araiza speechless by questioning him about his lover and even sending him a photograph of the beautiful woman. The truth is that it corresponded to the beautiful girl who would be his lover, but in melodrama; although the dear driver did not know it yet.