Today Program, Marisol González pays dearly for Cruz Azul’s triumph

After 23 years he won the Cruz Azul! and this victory was paid dearly by the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Marisol González. The former beauty queen had to pay in the middle of the program the bet she had made to Raul Araiza, in which he assured, the Blue Cross would lose to its Saints.

The statistics failed the beautiful Marisol, who ended up like a lady paying the bet, even though it could compromise her health.

The beautiful companion of El Negrito, Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, among others, suffered from before the payment of the bet, since she observed and shared on Instagram how her suffering would be in full Today Program. González shared images of the huge container in which they placed ice just before the morning.

Marisol gonzalez She appeared to pay the bet she lost with Raúl Araiza Herrera wearing the Cruz Azul shirt and then entered the very frozen container that covered her with water up to her neck in front of the eyes of her colleagues and the viewers.

Amid gestures that showed that the participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy was not having a good time, Marisol took a breath to point out that she was doing everything for her father and her Saints.

What for many seemed impossible, happened, after 23 years the celestial machine was crowned champion of the MX League and Raúl Araiza was celebrating it throughout the television program. For his part, Galilea Montijo revealed that this could be the end of everything, of the world, because it is incredible that this has happened.

Liga MX became a trend in social networks, this even more after discovering the winner, the memes did not wait.

Who also became very popular was Eugenio Derbez and his character Ludovico P. Luche, a firm supporter of Cruz Azul.

From before the game, Derbez joked about the error that Lupita Jones had when publishing her words in case Andrea Meza won or lost Miss Universe, in this style, Eugenio shared his words for Cruz Azul.