Today Program, Andrea Legarreta sets the trend in pants | Instagram

Beautiful and elegant! This is how the beautiful Andrea Legarreta looked last Wednesday, May 12 at the Today Program. The companion and friend of Galilea Montijo She impressed her followers by showing up in the morning with a very elective look that made her look really beautiful.

Bringing out her springy and elegant side, the beautiful wife of Erik Rubin He appeared for his beloved viewers with quite wide pants, a fitted pink blouse and a small white jacket, matching the pants.

Andrea Legarreta She looked executive, but relaxed, and the pants put a huge emphasis on her small waist. It should be noted that the actress is also a reference in fashion like her beautiful partner Galilea Montijo.

Andy shared on his official Instagram account a couple of photos with this outfit that he surely loved and complemented with a voluminous necklace. With only 23 hours of publication, the image already has more than 18 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

The beauty Andrea Legarreta Martinez He has become not only an icon of Mexican television, but also an influencer with his more than 5 million followers on Instagram. Both on the show Today, as in their social networks, they can notice some important moments of their life and their great diversity of outfits.

At 49 years old, the host of the Hoy Program has shown that time does not pass for her and she looks really beautiful and radiant. Legarreta looks the same as an executive suit or a long and elegant dress as a small two-piece swimsuit or a mini skirt; the truth is that in everything she looks really beautiful.

Much has been said in the past about a possible rivalry between Andrea and Galilea; However, both stars get along so well that the chemistry is visible behind the screen and they have even ensured that there is a pact between them.

According to some people who have gone through the Today Program, both join forces when they think it is not convenient for someone else to join the cast and they try to get him out at all costs, regarding this, Alex Kaffie assures that there is a pact between them of “no You knock me down, I don’t knock you down “and it is in this way that together they achieve their goals and have greater benefits.