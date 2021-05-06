Today Program, Andrea Legarreta boasts all that God gave her | Instagram

Possessor of enormous beauty, Andrea Legarreta drove social networks crazy by showing off on Instagram everything that God gave her in a small two-piece printed swimsuit. The conductor of the Today Program he took a short vacation and the beach was undoubtedly his best choice.

At 49 years of age and face down, she is also actress showed that she is really beautiful and possessed of an imposing anatomy, the same that any young girl would envy. Legarreta posed on the sand upside down and wearing a beach hat to show her beauty to social networks.

The person responsible for such artistic photography that was admired by thousands on Andrea Legarreta’s social networks was her husband Erik rubin. From what is written next to the photograph, Galilea Montijo’s companion loved the image, which she assures is an X-ray of the spine, due to the shadow that a palm tree makes on her body.

#Xray #ColumnaVertebral #Peace GREAT photo @erikrubinoficial #Palm #beach #beachlife

Despite how artistic the image looks, what Internet users completely enjoyed is admiring the curves of the famous Hoy host, who apparently from the images she shared had the best time with her partner on her short vacation.

The photo was shared 2 days ago and has obtained more than 150 thousand reactions on the famous social network, celebrities and followers of Andrea Legarreta Martinez They couldn’t resist filling their comment box with emojis of hearts, kisses, and more.

The beautiful Andrea also shared a couple more photos in a swimsuit, where she wore her spectacular figure at 49 years of age, there were also some more in which the former Timbiriche appears with her husband and with other clothes.

The dear Andrea Legarreta He has become one of the most famous faces on Mexican television and is constantly in projects, now even more so, after his daughters Mía and Nina Rubín entered the artistic world.

Both girls have shown concern and talent for the world to which their parents belong and have shown what they have on the small screen, in theater and also in the world of music. Even Mía Rubín has already officially released some of her music in which, of course, Érik Rubín is a participant.