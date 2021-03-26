Today, Paul Stanley and El Burro caught in a compromising moment | Instagram

They got intense! Two drivers of the Hoy Program were caught in a compromising moment, could it be that they clung too much affection ?. Paul stanley Y Jorge The Donkey Van Rankin they starred in a moment in Members to the Air that made many tremble because they were caught on the point of kissing.

Members on Air had as a guest Mariana Echeverría with whom they were talking about how to “excite” a man. The famous began to describe how she would dress at the request of the drivers and ended up causing the compromising moment.

Eduardo Santamarina, Mauricio Mancera, Mariana Echeverría, Paul Stanley, Raúl Araiza and Jorge Van Rankin. The Donkey was in the middle of Mariana and the son of Paco Stanley, so it was easy to interact with your partner from Today.

Apparently these two drivers of the morning star of Televisa they have too much confidence, because when the conversation intensified, Stanley did not take long to take Van Rankin by the neck to star in an intense kiss, the situation was captured by the camera.

Those present and the viewers were left with expectation as they observed what was about to happen; however, both actors only interacted making believe that they were about to do so, but without having direct contact between their lips.

Mariana indicated that for a special moment she would use slippers, something quite flirtatious playing with lace and transparency, omitting some clothes and showing a lot; He stressed the importance that his oufit would be black and natural makeup, as he considers it more attractive.

As Echeverría described how he would dress, the Members on Air became quite restless and began to joke about their hands and others, this tension was what detonated the scene between El Burro and Paul Stanley.

After this, Raúl Araiza took the container where the questions to be answered were and threw one more. The girl questioned what Eduardo, Mauricio, Paul, Raúl and Jorge would do if their partner arrives in an inconvenient condition and they want something more.

While the possibility arose of getting into the shower together, to cut the flow and make it more comfortable for both of them, Eduardo Santamarina was more creative and assured that he would distract his partner with a beautiful landscape to take her from behind.

The Unicable program gets quite intense due to the type of topics that its drivers handle and the naturalness with which they talk about them; even, on many occasions they end up confessing personal situations that nobody knew about.

Another program that caused quite a stir was the one in which Members on Air were asked about how hard they are to show their bodies and apparently, whoever they least imagined has a problem with this situation.

Paul, Mauricio and Jorge had no qualms about taking off their shirts for their followers and showing their abdomen, while Pedro Prieto did the same, overshadowing the other drivers with his “little squares”; Who quickly lowered his shorts was the protagonist of Juan Querendón; However, no matter how hard they insisted, they could not get the shirt removed. Apparently the handsome actor is uncomfortable showing that part of his body, while his legs have no qualms, since on several occasions he has dropped his pants on television.