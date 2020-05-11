(Bloomberg) – Toys and games have never been so entertaining for investors.

Since March 15, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that events of 50 or more people should be postponed for at least two months, the demand for products for hobbies like puzzles, knitting supplies and video games has fueled the biggest eight-week hike for companies that have kept much of the population engrossed, or at least highly distracted, during the coronavirus pandemic.

As dozens of retailers and transport and energy companies struggle to avoid bankruptcy due to the collapse of their businesses under the weight of social distancing, the shares of the world’s five largest toy and game manufacturers have increased 31% since mid-March, outperforming to 68 major industries for the first time since 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Back then, the increase in toy sales was part of the global economic boom, and the International Monetary Fund projected that the growth rate of 5.2% would increase in 2008 amid little sign of the looming financial crisis. Video games like Halo 3, Wii Play and Call of Duty 4 captured new customers on four continents before the Great Recession, which began in December 2007, thwarted the euphoria and placed the toys in a bear market that didn’t hit bottom until 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Even after this year’s record recovery, toys and games have the cheapest valuation since 2010, based on future price-earnings ratio, meaning earnings in the coming months are likely to be greater than any Other industry in relative terms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While analysts are constantly adjusting their recommendations – sales forecasts for S&P 500 companies have fallen 8.4% so far this year – they are more optimistic about toy and game makers than anywhere else moment during the last five years.

Hasbro Inc., the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based manufacturer of G.I. Joe, Play-Doh, Nerf, Scrabble, Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit and strategy trading card games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, appreciated 72% over the six weeks starting March 15 while the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg World Index advanced 21% and 16%, respectively. Since its initial public offering in 1968 that Hasbro has not posted such a margin, and analysts say they expect the company’s 2020 revenue to rise 20%, the biggest rise since 1999. Hasbro suddenly seems like a unicorn company in the group of companies. consumer discretionary, and its revenue is projected to grow just 3% this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares in Japan-based Nintendo have a similar halo as they rose 44% in the same six weeks while the Nikkei 225 Index advanced 12%. The last time Nintendo made such a breakthrough in such a short time was in the summer of 2016 when it launched the mobile reality game Pokemon Go, and analysts predict that this year Nintendo’s sales will increase 11%, almost four times the growth for the group of consumer discretionary companies.

As he compiles analyst recommendations, Bloomberg assigns a score of one to five to each company, with five representing the strongest consensus for bullish stock performance. The score for toy and game makers in the United States rose to a record 4.3 this year from 4 in 2015, widening the gap between the industry and the rest of the stock market. The S&P 500 fluctuated between 3.7 and 3.9 over the past five years.

The pandemic has undoubtedly created challenges for some of the best performing companies. Nintendo acknowledged that it is experiencing difficulties in meeting demand for its bestsellers Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch. But this is the kind of difficulty that every company would appreciate right now. When Microsoft Corp. reported its quarterly results on April 29, it noted that revenue was 4% higher than analyst estimates because its PC gaming business is receiving an additional boost from many people working from home. .

Governments around the world have already made toys and games an essential service after initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19 forced to shut down most economic activity. Weeks before easing many restrictions, Italy made sure its baby stores were open.

