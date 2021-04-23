Program Today, Michelle Vieth vomits in front of the cameras | Instagram

The beautiful actress Michelle Vieth suffered the onslaught of stress and nerves and ended up vomiting in front of the The Stars Dance Today. The famous is being part of the celebrities who are giving their all on the dance floor and such is her effort that she ended up vomiting during rehearsals.

The protagonist of My Little Naughty was being recorded by the cameras of the Hoy Program while rehearsing with the singer Emir Pavon, both with their respective face masks; however, it was so much his effort that his stomach ended up turning and returning food.

The cameras recorded the exact moment when Michelle Vieth began to feel bad and ran with her hand in her mouth to a suitable place to vomit. After this, both the Televisa star and her partner spoke about the situation for Hoy.

It may interest you: Was there romance? Raúl Araiza shares a photo with Alejandra Guzmán

It was during the contest in the morning star of Televisa that the images and the version of the actress and Pavón about what happened were released. they both agreed that stress and nerves ended up betraying Vieth.

Michelle shared that the force with which they began to rehearse was great and that caused her stomach to turn and take her by surprise, having to leave the place immediately.

Michelle Vieth, Emir Pavón, Andrea Escalona, ​​Pablo Montero, Tania Rincón, Paul Stanley and many more are striving on the track to give their all to be the winner of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

It may interest you: Recreate Boneta Versace shirt by Luis Miguel and it has history

There are those who say that it is not easy at all to face the comments of the iron judge Lolita Cortés and that her demands make celebrities strive to give more of themselves in the famous dance contest of the Hoy Program.

Cortés has already made headlines for indicating to one of the drivers of the Hoy Program, Paul Stanley, that he should lose weight and for his harsh comments to the rest of the participants. The former judge of La Academia shares a chair in this contest with Andrea Legarreta and Latin Lover.

It may interest you: Does Anel Noreña reappear? They reveal if it continues in reality in Hoy

As announced, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy will last six weeks and initially it would be Niurka Marcos who would occupy the chair of Cortés; however, according to Alex Kaffie, The Adventurer would say no to being a last-minute judge.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The one who was also pointed out of retracting his participation at the last minute was Arath de la Torre, one of the main conductors of Hoy, who they assure was quickly replaced by Emir Pavón, who joined the list of participants to be a dance partner of the beautiful Michelle Vieth.