Today, Lolita Cortés unseats Galilea Montijo in a mini skirt | Instagram

Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta unseated !, the beautiful and famous conductors of the Today Program They were displaced last Tuesday by the presence of another beautiful woman, her name: Lolita courteous. The imposing professional dancer and judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy left many in awe with her mini skirt.

The beautiful iron judge appeared for the now famous dance contest of the morning star of Televisa with a white dress that was quite fitted and short, which revealed her spectacular anatomy as a result of her strenuous days of dance and exercise.

Definitely, this has been one of the most liked looks of Lolita Cortés, who has been characterized by her extraordinary personality when dressing and she looked like an elegant and beautiful princess, leaving the conductors of the Hoy Program, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, really overshadowed. .

Not even the wife of Étik Rubín restrained herself from the beauty of Cortés and it was she herself who showed off her outfit and the handsome Latin Lover in her Instagram stories. The looks during the program were captured by the dancer and theater actress, because on this occasion, Gali and Andy’s costumes were more serious and did not shine as they often do.

There are those who assure that Lolita Cortés was one of the best decisions of the production led by Andrea Rodríguez Doria when it came to forming The Stars Dance Today. Internet users quickly applauded in social networks the participation of the former judge of La Academia.

It was even said that it would be Jolette herself who would come back to do her thing and annoy Cortés; However, apparently the negotiations did not materialize and only appeared to put some tension between Laura Bozzo, who was as a participant and partner of Carlos Bonavides, and the iron judge.

Jolette, greatly remembered for her confrontations with Dolores Cortés, assured that the dancer’s comments only seek to destroy and invited the Peruvian presenter to ignore it and continue in the competition despite everything.

Despite the controversy and rating due to the confrontation between the judge and Bozzo, the presenter ended up leaving and returning to the competition that lasted a few more weeks, as it had been planned to last only five weeks.