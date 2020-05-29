OHM Live

Established to overcome a global reach of more than 500 million homes through its multiple transmission platforms, OHM LIVE It will become one of the largest charity events in history, starring diversity and global humanity. In this unprecedented virtual event, more than 200 celebrities from the spectrum of music, sport, cinema, art, fashion, health and wellness, have joined together for this initiative, the first of its kind. A long list of Latino superstars who will play an important role for viewers in Latin America and Hispanics in the United States.

Talent participant in OHM LIVE

Adrian Martin, Adrienne Bailon, Alex González, Alex Ramirez, Alvaro Rico, Ana Brenda Contreras, Andrea Navedo, Antonia San Juan, Antonio Orozco, Arturo Chacón Cruz, Barbara Lopez, Belinda, Carlos Rivera, Carlos Sobera, Carmen Soliman, Cecilia Krull, Cecilia Suarez, Cristian De La Fuente, Daniel Delevin, Diana Riva, Domingo Zapata, Enrique Arce, Eric Elías, Esther Acebo, Eva Langoria, Farruquito, Hirving Lozano, Horacio Pancheri, Ivan Sanchez, Javier Veiga, Jeannette Rodriguez, Jencarlos Canela, Jesse and Joy, Jesus Vázquez, Jorge Viladoms, José Mota, Karol Sevilla, Leah Remini, Lorena Bernal, Luis Fonsi, Luis Miguel Seguí, Maluma, Manuel Fuentes, Mar Saura, Mariana Atencio, Mario Lopez, Miguel Bose, Miguel Lago, Mikel Arteta , Natalia Jimenez, Natasha Grano, Nicolas Reyes, Pablo Carbonell, Paty Rodriguez, Pepe Barroso, Pepe Reina, Raul Jimenez, Reik, Ricky Martin, Roberto Gómez, Rosa Lopez, Tony Aguilar, Toñi Moreno, Victor Drija, Xavi Serrano, Zuleyka Rivera , and more.

The singer-songwriter and actor Jencarlos Canela, composed and performed the song “Billion Dreams”, the official hymn created for this emotional initiative. With a moving message of strength and equality.

You can see the OHM Live broadcast here:

Pay It Forward: Part of the transmission of OHM Live It is a segment promoted by international celebrities Asher Angel, CNCO, Jencarlos Canela and Raja Kumari, in which they will help make dreams come true by rewarding selected ones with an amount of money to make it come true. Winners will be offered the opportunity to split their money with someone else to help drive more dreams, showing human compassion in its truest form. This special segment has been produced by Emmy-award-winning television executive and public speaker Angelica Rosas McDaniel of Chingona Entertainment, actor / producer / philanthropist Jason Canela and live event producer / talent booker Krissy Lindquist.

Programming OHM Live It has been carefully built to present the main stars of each region as the “prime time” moves across different continents. In the case of North America, Jason Derulo, Jewel, CeeLo Green, Jay Shetty, Deepak Chopra, Macy Gray and Sheila E, are just some of the celebrities who will participate.

From executive producer Jason Canela: “Bringing OHM to life with this amazing team has been such a fun journey that I wholeheartedly believe that we will achieve our event goal of reaching a billion dreams.”

Dream About Us: In addition to helping raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts around the world, organizers of OHM Live they hope to collect a billion dreams. The most inspiring dreams will be shared during the broadcast. Many of the 230 international stars participating in OHM Live They have already submitted their dreams to the ohm.constellation.art website, including people like Alesha Dixon and soccer coach Mikel Arteta. All dreams presented on the site generate a unique piece of graphic art that can be shared on social media. Here is a video on how to send your dream.

OHM Live It will also raise funds for various critical causes of COVID-19. All proceeds from the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to recipients such as the Global Gift Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, Red Crescent and FromU2Them, all of whom are supporting those who are on the front line fighting the global pandemic.

