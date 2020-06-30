Juan Luis Guerra is one of the artists who has chosen to keep his private life low-key, but that does not prevent him from time to time showing a bit of his family. As he did today by dedicating a romantic message to his wife Nora, on the occasion of her birthday.

« Today is the love of my life and the reason for my songs« Was the beautiful congratulatory message from the famous Dominican artist for his life partner.

Whenever he can, the artist boasts of his wife musically speaking, since there are several themes that he has composed in honor of what he has defined as his “blessing”.

The couple met in the early 80s when Juan Luis still dreamed of living his vocation and Nora was a design student, but it was four years before they said « yes, I want ». Along with the marriage, the singer released his first album that would crown him as one of the great stars of bachata, which was titled « Soplando ».

His latest album “Literal” is full of dedications to his loved ones, his son Jean Gabriel Guerra, his daughter Paulina Guerra. In particular, “Lamp for my feet” is a meringue composed for Nora, and in which she reveals the essence of a biblical proverb. “It has a lot to do with when I met Nora. The lamp is the Word of God that gives us all the blessings, and among those is Nora, ”he explained to LISTÍN DIARIO when he presented the production.

Before, in 2014, on the album « Everything has its time », he even titled a song, to the rhythm of salsa, « Nora mía ».

However, Although he writes songs for his children, the interpreter of « The key to my heart » assured in an interview that all the songs are dedicated to his partner.