Today is the day: air conditioners at a discount price for Prime Day 2021 | Technology

Last chance to get air conditioning at the best price before the hot summer temperatures begin.

We have just officially entered summer and it is already a matter of very little time before we begin to suffer the very high temperatures typical of this season. We have been repeating it for more than a month, but This Prime Day is officially the deadline before we see air conditioners start to go up in price.

You have a golden opportunity to get a special offer air conditioning for Prime Day and you should not waste it. If you wait for a week or two, You will see how prices go up or there is very little stock left.

To make it easier for you to choose a portable air conditioner to install in your home and to be able to move it between rooms, we have made a selection of those that have dropped in price for this Prime Day.

The cheapest: Haverland Iglu-7

Get the Haverland Iglu-7 air conditioning for 180 euros

This air conditioner Haverland Iglu-7 It is one that you should take into account if you do not want to spend a summer sweating at home again. Has a 7,000 BTU cooling power And it is a low consumption model with an A + energy efficiency label, so it does not consume much.

It cools, ventilates and also dehumidifies in a single product. It is not very big although it is enough to cool large rooms without problems. It also has a tube kit to the window with a screen so that no heat enters.

Best of all is the price. From 260 euros it has just dropped to 180 euros exclusively for the Prime Day offers.

The Iglu-9 model, that is, with 9,000 BTUs, is also on sale for 209 euros.

Cooler: CHiQ Air Conditioner

Get the CHiQ air conditioning for 469 euros

This CHiQ portable air conditioner is without a doubt the most powerful and coolest of all. It is optimal to install it in a large living room or to cool an entire house by keeping the doors open.

It is a 4-in-1 device: it cools, can be used as a fan, dehumidifier and also has a night mode to consume less and make less noise. The important thing is that it has a cooling power of 12.00 BTU.

You can get it on Amazon for 469 euros.

The portable version: Hommie AC01W-ES

Get the Hommie AC01W-ES cooler for 31.99 euros

If what you are looking for is an air cooler that uses water and ice cubes to cool the air that passes through your fan, now you have a good deal on this Hommie AC01W-ES.

It is capable of lowering the air temperature by 3 to 5 degrees, has 3 ventilation speeds, an adjustment of the ejection angle and even a small flashlight that can act as a night light if you install it in a children’s room.

During Prime Day it will cost only 31.99 euros.

