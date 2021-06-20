Today is the best day of the year to take advantage of the free trial month of Amazon Prime | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Prime Day is celebrated on June 21 and 22, so now is surely the time to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already done so, just before the sales start.

If you have not followed the news surrounding Prime Day 2021, this year there are changes, and that is that Amazon has brought the celebration of its great event forward to June for the first time in history, just before the summer holidays.

Prime Day 2021 is celebrated on June 21 and 22, that is, it begins just tomorrow, so surely you are interested in being an Amazon Prime user for when the offers begin, and it is an essential requirement to be able to benefit from thousands of discounts.

The good news is that even today, just 24 hours before the event starts, you can take the opportunity to sign up for Prime’s free trial month, no fixed term of any kind.

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely.

They are 30 free days during which you can not only buy on Prime Day much cheaper, but also you will have free shipping on practically all your orders, in many cases with delivery in just 24 hours.

Today is undoubtedly the best day of the year to sign up for the free trial month.

You only need an email account and a card

Signing up for Amazon Prime is extremely easy. You just have to go to the registration page and there enter some basic information about the person who creates the account.

Mostly, you need an email account that is not already linked to another Amazon account, in addition to a valid bank card.

It should be noted that no charge will be made to said card until the trial month is over, although if you want you can cancel the subscription before that happens.

Prime Student: more trial months and 50% discount

If you are a student and can prove it (for example with a license plate), Amazon has an even better offer for you.

With Prime Student the free trial amounts to three months, that is, 90 days. Not only that, but later, if you want to continue in the program, you will pay only 18 euros a year, half of what someone else would pay.

To the subscription must be added full access to Prime Video, with hundreds of top-level series and movies.

Here we explain in detail how it works and how to sign up for Prime Student.

