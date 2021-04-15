Today is Jackie Robinson’s Day in the Major Leagues

In 1997, the MLB honored Jackie Robinson by making his number 42 the first uniform number to retire in the entire sport.

That said, players using the number 42 at the time were grandfathered, meaning they could choose to keep using it until they retired. Therefore, some teams have had a player wearing the number 42 more recently than others, and some have never given that uniform to anyone.

On November 18, 1949, Jackie Robinson was awarded his first Mvp and became the first black in the history of the MLB to receive this award, something that opened many doors to the next generation.

As everybody know, Jackie Robinson had to be a victim of racism on several occasions while trying to establish himself in the MLB However, his sacrifice was not in vain, since he is recognized as the first black to reach the Major Leagues and the one who extended the black race in the best baseball in the world.

Robinson Not only was he the first to make his debut, but by winning the MVP of that season he let managers know at that time that blacks do have a talent for that game and that color is not a requirement to play baseball.

Jackie Robinson is part of the hall of fame, as well as won a batting title, MVP, rookie of the year, world series (1955) and was selected 6 times for the all-star game.

74 years ago Jackie Robinson made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, thus becoming the first African-American player to play in the best baseball in the world. A man who broke barriers, who had to deal with a very difficult moment and who became an example. Unforgettable always

– Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) April 15, 2021

🗓 November 18, 1949: Jackie Robinson became the first African American to win the Most Valuable Player Award. The immortal, who led the NL with a .342 average and 37 stolen bases, also drove in 124 runs. # LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/ol2UcAQErR

– The Dodgers (@LosDodgers) November 18, 2020