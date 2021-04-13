Today is international kiss day and we celebrate it with these movie kisses that made history 💋

Today is celebrated the international day of the kiss after a Thai couple broke the record of 58 hours uninterrupted kissing and what more beautiful than to commemorate it with kisses from movies that stole several sighs.
Spiderman (2002) – Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst
It may be the most remembered kiss of all superhero movies so far.
Titanic (1997) – Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio
The best love movie of all time!
Gone With The Wind (1939) – Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh
Meet Joe Black (1998) – Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani
A kiss without words.
Romeo and Juliet (1996) – Leonardo Dicaprio and Claire Danes
Two young men predestined to find themselves surrendering to each other in the elevator during a party without yet knowing that their families were at odds.
The Notebook (2004) – Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
One of the most famous love movies of recent times and that love crossed the big screen.
Dirty Dancing (1987) – Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray
Kiss, sexy dance and the rest is history …
Moulin Rouge (2001) – Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor
Passion in its purest form!
La La Land (2016) – Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
Back together … and kisses!
Along Came Polly (2004) – Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston
A long-awaited comedy kiss.
Notting Hill (1999) – Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts
The infatuation begins with a simple kiss.
Jersey Girl (2004) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
A kiss that made us sigh.
The Sound Of Music (1965) – Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer
Beautiful and perfect characters and a unique love story.
Pretty Woman (1990) – Julia Roberts and Richard Gere
They merge into a passionate kiss in the purest Happy Ending style.
My Girl (1991) – Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin
There is no scene in the cinema that better represents the first kiss of our childhood!
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) – George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn
Who has not dreamed of this kiss?
Crazy Stupid Love (2011) – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
A determined Emma Stone walks into the bar and literally launches into kissing an impressive and gorgeous Ryan Gosling.
Casablanca (1942) – Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bernat
The perfect Kiss!
Armagedon (1998) – Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler
A good kiss.