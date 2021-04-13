Today is international kiss day and we celebrate it with these movie kisses that made history 💋

Today is celebrated the international day of the kiss after a Thai couple broke the record of 58 hours uninterrupted kissing and what more beautiful than to commemorate it with kisses from movies that stole several sighs.

Spiderman (2002) – Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst

It may be the most remembered kiss of all superhero movies so far.

Titanic (1997) – Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio

The best love movie of all time!

Gone With The Wind (1939) – Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh

Meet Joe Black (1998) – Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani

A kiss without words.

Romeo and Juliet (1996) – Leonardo Dicaprio and Claire Danes

Two young men predestined to find themselves surrendering to each other in the elevator during a party without yet knowing that their families were at odds.

The Notebook (2004) – Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

One of the most famous love movies of recent times and that love crossed the big screen.

Dirty Dancing (1987) – Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray

Kiss, sexy dance and the rest is history …

Moulin Rouge (2001) – Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor

Passion in its purest form!

La La Land (2016) – Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Back together … and kisses!

Along Came Polly (2004) – Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston

A long-awaited comedy kiss.

Notting Hill (1999) – Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts

The infatuation begins with a simple kiss.

Jersey Girl (2004) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A kiss that made us sigh.

The Sound Of Music (1965) – Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer

Beautiful and perfect characters and a unique love story.

Pretty Woman (1990) – Julia Roberts and Richard Gere

They merge into a passionate kiss in the purest Happy Ending style.

My Girl (1991) – Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin

There is no scene in the cinema that better represents the first kiss of our childhood!

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) – George Peppard and Audrey Hepburn

Who has not dreamed of this kiss?

Crazy Stupid Love (2011) – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

A determined Emma Stone walks into the bar and literally launches into kissing an impressive and gorgeous Ryan Gosling.

Casablanca (1942) – Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bernat

The perfect Kiss!

Armagedon (1998) – Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler

A good kiss.