Today is ‘Earth Hour’: What is it for?

Millions of people, companies and organizations will turn off the lights today and disconnect all non-essential electrical appliances, from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., as a symbol of support for the fight against climate change. It will be the largest digital event in history. Earth Hour, a protest event organized every last Saturday in March by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), pretends to be a global speaker to demand measures that stop the deterioration of the planet and a platform that unites all the voices that advocate leaving a better future for future generations.

Pandemic forces: Earth Hour, the world’s largest movement against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, will have to be digital this year. The motto of the mobilization is: ‘At Earth Hour, connect with nature’, considering that this is fundamental, since “it protects us, feeds us and is our source of health.”

The organizers stress that 2021 is “a decisive year for nature”, because the climate crisis is “a reality” that requires “act now”. And that is why they have appealed to citizens, city councils, companies and organizations to participate in Earth Hour. The objective is to educate everyone to make a more responsible use of energy.

But is Earth Hour good for anything? During the past editions the campaign reached an unprecedented worldwide participation. Even in March 2020, in one of the worst moments of the pandemic, Earth Hour had the support of thousands of companies and citizens, who, for another year, did not miss the appointment with the defense of the Planet. A wake-up call to world leaders.

There are, however, critical voices with this action, which question its real usefulness to reduce power consumption during that hour. A study carried out in 2014 specifically to measure the impact of Earth Hour on electricity demand around the world concluded that the reduction in consumption is very modest: 4% on average. In the six-year period analyzed by this study (2007-2012), data from ten countries were analyzed (Spain did not appear) and it was found that in Canada the reduction reached 28%, but in others, such as New Zealand, even increased by 2%.

In Spain, the data from Red Eléctrica de España (REE) corresponding to the day of Earth Hour in 2019 show a difference with respect to the same day of the previous week of only -0.7%, and it is not clear that this slight drop was due to that event.

Either way, From WWF they warn that the objective of Earth Hour is not to reduce energy consumption, but to draw the attention of the world population to the problems that threaten the planet.

In any case, there have been very outstanding achievements in other areas. For example, Earth Hour succeeded in prompting the European Union (EU) in October 2012 to promote the “Triple 20” objective, which it pursued by 2020, that 20 percent of energy should come from renewable sources, reduce by 20 % the emission of greenhouse gases and achieve energy savings of 20%. Although last year’s data is not yet available, everything indicates that at least the first goal has been reached, because in 2018 renewable energy accounted for 18.9 percent of that consumed in the EU.

This year, as WWF highlights, will also be “critical” for the future of the Earth, as world leaders will make key political decisions on climate action, sustainable development and nature. In May 2021, the 15th Biodiversity Summit will be held in Kunming (China), which was scheduled for October 2020 and had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

This meeting and the 2021 Climate Summit, which will take place in November in Glasgow (England), and which also had to be postponed to this year, will be two key moments to achieve an ambitious global plan that transforms society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the “shared vision of living in harmony with nature” will be fulfilled, says WWF. So a massive follow-up to today’s mobilization would be essential to get the political leaders to assume these objectives.

Earth Hour is a global movement to remember that nature is “the life support system of the planet, which provides us with everything we need, from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the food we eat,” says the association. For all this, he considers it essential “to defend it now to safeguard the health of our planet and, in turn, our own health and well-being.”

WWF maintains that we all join in the fight against climate change and the defense of biodiversity. And he emphasizes that the purpose of Earth Hour is not “just to turn off the light”, but “Raise awareness and act against climate change and the loss of biodiversity”.

An attention call

Earth Hour was born in Sydney (Australia) in 2007 as a symbolic gesture to draw attention to the problem of climate change. The organizers chose a simple gesture so that any person or entity could show their support: turn off the lights. Over the years it has become a worldwide movement of which thousands of cities in almost 200 countries are already part, which in past editions extinguished more than 17,000 monuments and emblematic buildings such as the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum.

The World Wildlife Fund will broadcast on the occasion of Earth Hour on its YouTube channel a special program on nature, today, from 8:25 pm to 9:30 pm. A broadcast, which will be hosted by the presenter of ‘Here the Earth’ of RTVE, Jacob Petrus, will include a tour of the most amazing landscapes on the planet, from the Arctic to South Africa, passing through the Amazon and the forests of Southeast Asia.

There will also be time for the Spanish geography. Thus, it will be a trip to places such as the Sierra de la Culebra (Zamora), where WWF works in favor of coexistence with the wolf, Sierra Morena (Ciudad Real) from one of the farms of the lynx recovery project, and the park national of Doñana, where the association to end the theft of water and conserve this world heritage of humanity.

Reference page: https://www.horadelplaneta.es/

REE website to see energy consumption in real time: https://demanda.ree.es/visiona/home

Earth Hour Energy Impact Report 2014: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/262880500_The_electricity_impacts_of_Earth_Hour_An_international_comparative_analysis_of_energy-saving_behavior