07/08/2021 at 12:53 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The recent signing of PSG, Sergio Ramos, has ensured that he faces this new stage with the utmost enthusiasm for the club’s media: “I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. It is a great change in my life, a new challenge and a day that I will never forget. I am proud to be part of this ambitious project, to join a team with great players.”.

The central, which did not reach a renewal agreement with Real Madrid, has signed for the Parisian club at zero cost and will compete under Mauricio Pochettino until the 2022/23 season: “This is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level with a solid foundation. I want to continue growing with Paris and help the team work towards winning titles.”.

The former Sevilla player also expressed his gratitude in a video posted on the club’s social networks: “I wanted to inform you that today is a very special day for me. I am very happy to be here in Paris. I am looking forward to seeing you at the Parc des Princes”.

🤳 HELLO, SERGIO! 🇪🇸 @SergioRamos has greetings for all of you! 👇 What is your message for the Spanish defender? 💬 ❤️ 𝗩𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦 💙 pic.twitter.com/7ylzpinB2U – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) July 8, 2021

Al-Khelaïfi, delighted with his arrival

The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has been especially satisfied with the hiring of a player like Sergio Ramos: “Paris today welcomes one of the best players of our time. We are pleased to announce that Sergio Ramos is joining us. He is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in history. He is a natural competitor, a leader and a great professional”.

Along these lines, the head of the Parisian team trusts that it will be important in the future of the club: “His great experience and ambitions are in perfect harmony with those of the club. I am proud to see him in the Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know that our fans will give him a fantastic welcome.”.