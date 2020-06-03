Today is a good day to forgive and be happy, do you choose it? | Pexels

Today is a good day to forgive and be happy, do you choose it? You do not need it to be a special date or feel compelled to make peace with someone who somehow hurt or offended you, forgiveness is a decision and it is the best gift you can give yourself, because when you do, you open the door to true happiness.

In life we ​​can accumulate all kinds of offenses and although it hurts, it breaks our hearts, we cry and those actions can come without deserving them, it is you who decides how long they will echo in your life.

It doesn’t matter if you heal by yourself or if due to the severity of your wounds you need help, the important thing is to recognize that when you forgive you give yourself a great gift of freedom that allows you to enjoy life like never before is when you accept your past with good and bad to heal the present and build a bright future.

It should be clear to you, although it seems that you give forgiveness to the one who hurt you, it is a gift for youIt may be that that person has continued with his life without him and you are the one who lives tormented by what happened, are you going to give him that control over your life? That’s like allowing me to keep hurting you, retraumatizing you, and keeping wounds open.

You don’t need to victimize yourself, you don’t need to make that experience something so that others feel sorry for you and that makes them stay, You are so wonderful that you don’t need it. The role of victim does not sit well with anyone and is as useless as rancor or the desire for revenge.

I will tell you a secret: when you live wanting revenge, the moment comes and then you discover that it is useless, that sometimes not even having that power and doing the same to the one who hurt you you will feel good. Revenge is useless and only complicates your life, prevents you from seeing the love that surrounds you and rots your heart.

Forgiveness starts with you

Sometimes forgiveness costs us for thinking about the other, for believing that he does not deserve it and that he must suffer for what hurt us, but have you already forgiven yourself? For choosing the wrong thing, for trusting who you shouldn’t, for being in the wrong place, for giving that situation more time, more tears, more sadness. Forgiveness starts with you and today you can take the first step.

Today is a good day to be happy, to get out of bed, have breakfast what you like the most, be grateful for what you have, what you have achieved, what you have learned and of course, forgive, stop giving power to situations and people in your life, is a way of doing room for something better.

You don’t need to tell anyone else, it will be enough to know it in your heart, it will be enough to make better decisions from now on, respect yourself, accept yourself and always seek what brings you closer to fulfilling your dreams. Wake up to life, forgiveness is the key to live the true happiness.

