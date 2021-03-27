Today in the dark program, “very serious things are visualized” | Instagram

The famous Mhoni Seer has released her letters and there is not very good news for him Today ProgramHe pointed out that there is a lot of darkness around the program and that more serious things will come. In addition, the Cuban predicts that very soon they will fire a very important piece, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta or Raúl Araiza? No, it is their producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

The Cuban shared that finally the fall in the rating of the morning star of Televisa after the departure of Magda Rodríguez will take a toll, so “he does not give much time” to Andrea Escalona’s aunt in command of the television program.

I don’t see my sister for a long time, who is Andrea Doria … I don’t see her for a long time, a male producer will arrive. I think they are going to give him a program on another channel … unfortunately, there were many setbacks, he has not been able to get ahead.

Mhoni Vidente began to talk about the issue of “Turry” Macías and indicated that it is best not to get into trouble and if someone does not want to do something or is not convinced, better not do it; indicated that probably the problem with the voice-over of the program could be the tr @ gedia that Magda referred to in one of her dreams.

Whoever became famous thanks to the Sabadazzo program, shared that since Magda’s departure things have gone quite badly in the Program Today and that there is a negative vibe to the place so they should clean up so they can get by.

… but there is still a very dark energy, they need to clean there so that they lift … even more serious things are visualized.

Mhoni indicated that two more people from the production will come out, in addition to Andrea Rodriguez Doria, and that the one who will take command of Hoy will be a man.

I visualize that anyway two more people will be removed from the program, they will be resigning, most likely a production assistant or one of the commentators or one of the hosts, because they bring very negative energy, he assured Here with you.

Recently, in the same program, Mhoni Vidente shared having dreamed of Magda Rodríguez, who pointed out that very negative things would come for the Hoy Program, but there was also good news, as she assured her daughter Andrea Escalona should stop crying and enjoy life since very soon she will become a mother.