The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe is a faithful believer that music is healing and restorative in the midst of crises. He lived it when the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and now reaffirms it during the global health emergency caused by COVID-19.

“Music is healing, and I remember that in Hurricane Maria many people went out to sing. This time, it is done from the balconies. Music will always be present in some way and is an important and necessary tool for everything the world and more at the moment we live. Regardless of whether in terms of industry and business, taking up business will be complicated like any business, I think that for those of us who love music … it is also the way to free ourselves and provoke other emotions in people ” , said iLe Cabra, from his home where he is quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With this in mind, the vocalist premiered today her musical collaboration with the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, entitled “En cantos”.

The new video is available from today, Thursday, on the different digital platforms. The composition, whose title addresses the literal meaning of being in pieces, was born from iLe’s inspiration to give voice to a story full of mysticism and energy.

“The story has something spiritual and energetic in the sense of expressing desire through a person. It is knowing a person who has a special energy and one identifies and has a connection with oneself. One wants how to reach that person or to that figure that represents one and from there arises that of flying in songs in reference to what certain people create with their energy, “explained the vocalist about the new theme that would be the first released in the production that she develops.

The vocalist explained that the duet with Natalia Lafourcade arose by connection because although she knew the vocalist’s work but a chemistry is achieved it is difficult to carry out a collaborative project.

“I knew her a while ago but she hadn’t given herself the opportunity to do something personally. It was really cool and cute. For me, the trust that is built and the energy that is given and with it was very valuable. I am very grateful and satisfied that Natalia joined the song I wrote, “revealed the artist in a telephone interview.

The meeting of the two vocalists took place in December last year in Mexico. They recorded the song together, and according to iLe “we gave it all” in the studio.

The video was also filmed in Mexico under the direction of Alejandro Pedrosa during the month of March., just before the quarantine period begins.

The confinement for the singer-songwriter has been bearable within the circumstances, since her home is the space where by habit she usually sits down to compose for what being locked up has allowed her to develop new ideas.

On when the artists could return to the music scene with live performances the rest of the year, once the quarantine is removed, the singer was cautious when pointing out that it will depend on the health recommendations that are issued and the determination of each artist, since the great figures with scaffolding and massive assembly have begun to cancel their shows for 2020.

